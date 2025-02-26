Bubble jewellery is hot right now - these are my favourite buys
The only accessory you need for SS25
I just love a sartorial throwback, and I'm in luck, because bubble jewellery is set to be one of the hottest Spring/Summer 2025 accessories.
The Y2K-inspired staple has been slowly but surely taking over the jewellery scene this past season - Hailey Bieber wore a diamond-encrusted B necklace recently as a reference to her son - and it's now a fully-fledged trend in time for SS25.
As Hailey proved, bubble jewellery often focuses on initials, however, in the wake of Valentine's Day, I've seen plenty of fun takes on puffy hearts and other motifs which can be worn all year round. Missoma and Roxanne First have some great styles right now.
This trend is by no means minimalist, so delicate jewellery is better left at home for this one. Instead, it's all about opting for statement pieces and layering them with other styles.
Don't be afraid to mix metals either, bubble hoops in both gold and silver make for a great fashion-forward look without trying too hard.
The bubble jewellery trend also lends itself well to different materials. While silver and pearls are still big jewellery trends for 2025, beads and resin are having a moment too, and are a great way to incorporate a pop of colour into your look.
In terms of styling, layer your favourite bubble pieces over a simple white t-shirt and baggy jeans, or lean into Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends and pair them with masculine tailoring or a pink dress.
Shop bubble jewellery
