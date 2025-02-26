Bubble jewellery is hot right now - these are my favourite buys

The only accessory you need for SS25

Bubble jewellery
(Image credit: Missoma/@dylanasuarez/@tamara/@nicoletta.mirachi)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in Features

I just love a sartorial throwback, and I'm in luck, because bubble jewellery is set to be one of the hottest Spring/Summer 2025 accessories.

The Y2K-inspired staple has been slowly but surely taking over the jewellery scene this past season - Hailey Bieber wore a diamond-encrusted B necklace recently as a reference to her son - and it's now a fully-fledged trend in time for SS25.

As Hailey proved, bubble jewellery often focuses on initials, however, in the wake of Valentine's Day, I've seen plenty of fun takes on puffy hearts and other motifs which can be worn all year round. Missoma and Roxanne First have some great styles right now.

This trend is by no means minimalist, so delicate jewellery is better left at home for this one. Instead, it's all about opting for statement pieces and layering them with other styles.

Don't be afraid to mix metals either, bubble hoops in both gold and silver make for a great fashion-forward look without trying too hard.

The bubble jewellery trend also lends itself well to different materials. While silver and pearls are still big jewellery trends for 2025, beads and resin are having a moment too, and are a great way to incorporate a pop of colour into your look.

In terms of styling, layer your favourite bubble pieces over a simple white t-shirt and baggy jeans, or lean into Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends and pair them with masculine tailoring or a pink dress.

Shop bubble jewellery

Puffy Heart Mini Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Vermeil
Missoma, Puffy Heart Mini Stud Earrings

Icy Bubble Letter Initial Necklace
Prya, Icy Bubble Letter Initial Necklace

Molten Initial Pendant (gold)
Abbott Lyon, Molten Initial Pendant

Wolf & Badger, balloon dog necklace
Wolf & Badger, balloon dog necklace

'bae' Cord Necklace With Pearl + Gold Beads
Roxanne First, 'bae' Cord Necklace

Pandora bubble ring
Pandora, bubble ring

Heart & Soul Gold-Tone Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin, Heart & Soul Gold-Tone Earrings

Elsa Peretti® Full Heart Pendant
Tiffany & Co., Elsa Peretti® Full Heart Pendant

+ Simone Bodmer-Turner Bubble Recycled Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
AGMES, Bubble Recycled Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Clash De Cartier Ring Diamonds
Cartier, Clash De Cartier Ring Diamonds

Gold Vermeil
Mejuri, Gold Vermeil

Engravable Bobble Heart Necklace 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy, Bobble Heart Necklace

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest