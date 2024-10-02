Hailey Bieber's new jewellery pays the sweetest tribute to her baby boy

Hailey Bieber wears her love for her baby boy on her sleeve... or rather, close to her heart.

The supermodel just took to Instagram with a brand new piece of bling, and it just so happens to be a sweet tribute to her son with husband Justin Bieber, Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey posted a gallery of photos to celebrate October, and took the opportunity to show off the very, very sparkly necklace she's recently acquired, which reads "jbb" for her son's initials. The necklace matches another one she's been wearing for a while, which is just a capital B — and an equally imposing piece of bling.

She captioned her pic: "It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom" with a jack-o'-lantern emoji.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Because we know you were wondering, we've also got the deets on how much this new necklace of Hailey's might be worth — just make sure you're sitting down before you continue reading.

"Hailey Bieber has lovingly honoured hers and Justin Bieber’s first son with a dazzling bubble initial necklace featuring the initials 'jbb' for Jack Blues Bieber. Crafted in a playful bubble font, the initials are adorned with shimmering rows of pavé diamonds, adding a touch of glamour," diamond expert Zack Stone from Steven Stone tells Marie Claire.

"This isn’t Hailey’s first foray into bubble jewellery; she sparked a trend last summer with a striking 'B' initial pendant designed by Alex Moss. Likely a nod to the celebrity couples shared surname, we valued the striking piece at $50,000. Also by Alex Moss, Hailey’s new piece isn’t as substantial in size, thus, I’d estimate it to be worth the lesser price of $25,000."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A bargain, then!

Hailey and Justin welcomed baby Jack in late August, after having revealed they were expecting back in May. At the time, the spouses posted a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony, and Hailey's baby bump was visible.

The model and the popstar originally tied the knot back in 2018.