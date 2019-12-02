Shop the best Black Friday dress deals here...

Black Friday 2019 is fast approaching, and as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. And with just 3 days to navigate those jaw-dropping discounts (just in time for Christmas), we thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with our guide to the best places to pick up the blest black Friday dresses bargains.

From the Black Friday trainer deals to all the other best Black Friday clothing sale deals, and not forgetting the best black Friday watches and best Black Friday engagement ring sales (in case you're thinking of popping the question this Christmas), we've got you covered.

We’ve done all the leg work by finding you the best Black Friday dress deals below, broken down by trend, naturally. They’re all in time for the festive season, so here’s your Christmas party dresses and New Year’s stunners sorted.

Black Friday dresses on the high-street

All the major retailers are taking part in the Black Friday sales, including River Island, ASOS, Next, Mango, Zara, New Look, Topshop and more, so this is the perfect time to add a new dress to your wardrobe. Some retailers have 20% off codes that work across the site, including the dresses section, while others have a 50% off sale certain departments, which usually includes a generous selection of dresses too. Shop our edit below – we love ASOS’ take on winter florals, and Topshop’s major check number.

Black Friday black dresses

From summer dresses, shirt dresses and even high street wedding dresses, chances are you’ll find it all in the black Friday dresses sales. If you want a safe bet, invest in a classic little black dress, which will be your trusted go-to party dress throughout the season. For autumn/winter, try a crushed velvet number, though a simple fitted midi dress with lace heels is a timeless buy. For the minimalist fans, opt for a satin slip dress. Here is our edit of the best black dresses in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday velvet dresses

There’s no doubt about it, crushed velvet is one of the hero trends of the new season, so you’d be foolish not to invest. Whether it’s a lace trimmed slip dress, high neck pleated midi or floor length dress, there’s a style to suit every taste too. When it comes to colour, bright shades can look a bit cheap, so opt for navy, black or dark jewel shades to keep things classy. Check out the bargains in our edit below.

Black Friday red dresses

Another key trend for AW17 is red, whether it’s head to toe or subtle touches. Go bold with a red ruffle dress and matching sock boots, or for a more subtle look, pair a more understated Scandi-inspired shirt dress with black velvet courts. From red lace dresses to red maxi dresses, shop our edit of the best Black Friday dress sales below – we’re a bit obsessed with the patterned red dress by Topshop. (If you’re feeling it too, why not check out our full list of Topshop Black Friday deals for more inspiration?)

Black Friday lace dresses

There’s nothing boring about lace dresses this season, as they take on jewel tones for autumn/winter. Think emerald green pleated midi styles, ruby red mini dresses and sapphire blue A-line skirts. Here is our edit of the best lace dresses in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday designer dresses

If you’re looking for a designer dress to invest in, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so. Don’t forget The Outnet is taking part, and stocks designers like Prada, Olivia Rubin, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Perfect if you’re going to a winter wedding too. So shop our edit of the best Black Friday designer dresses below, including a wow-worthy Prada printed dress and tartan Alexander McQueen dress with 70% off.

Black Friday dresses perfect for partying

With Black Friday always falling in November, there’s no better time to grab a party dress in the sales, as all the party styles are already out. Of course, you’ve got your usual sequin numbers, preferably in metallic shades of copper, silver and gold. Then you have wraparound dresses in crushed velvet or satin, and the classic LBD which you can easily jazz up with some neon sock boots. Winter florals are also a big winner, so look out for floor-length floaty dresses with billowing sleeves. Shop our edit of the best Black Friday dresses below.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking hundreds of pounds off high-end TV sets, half price beauty products, designer clothing, the works.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Honestly, there’s not much of a difference, as discounts usually last from the Friday through to the Monday, though some stores introduce new ‘flash’ deals on Cyber Monday.