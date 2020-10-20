Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s no point denying it, Black Friday 2020 is fast approaching. And bearing in mind it comes before Christmas and Valentine’s Day, there’s no harm in planning ahead and taking advantage of the Black Friday engagement ring sales – that’s if you were planning on proposing of course.

As ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK, and we’ll make sure to update you on all the best ones to shop, whether you want to stock up on Charlotte Tilbury makeup, Yankee candles, Missoma jewellery or shoes.

But if it’s cheap(er) diamonds you’re after, we’ll be trawling the internet to find the best engagement rings to buy this Black Friday, so whether a more traditional diamond is your thing or some more vintage or unique, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know before you buy one.

Do engagement rings go on sale on Black Friday?

In one word: yes, if you know where to look. Several jewellery websites usually host Black Friday sales or discount codes, including Pandora, Goldsmiths, Ernest Jones and Beaverbrooks. So it’s worth having a look on there beforehand so you’re ready to go when it starts.

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday 27th November 2020 so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

How much do you spend on an engagement ring?

It used to be that you had to spend two months’ salary on an engagement ring, but to be honest, we’re happy to throw the rulebook out of the window. Just buy whatever you feel like, and don’t go into debt over it, especially if you have a wedding to pay for too.

With the rise of alternative engagement rings, there are so many other affordable options that are more original that a diamond solitaire.

How to shop for an engagement ring

As well as the four Cs, Cut, Carat, Clarity and Colour, there are many things you should look out for when buying an engagement ring, including the shape and if you should buy an engagement ring online, luckily we have you covered. Here’s our handy guide on how to buy an engagement ring online.

Black Friday Engagement Ring Sales

There is NO SHAME in buying an engagement ring on Black Friday – it’s a big investment, why not save a few quid in the name of a killer honeymoon instead? There’s a number of jewellers getting in on the action from Ernest Jones all the way through to Pandora, so if you’re looking to pick something up for a loved one or really just need someone to take a bloody hint already – we’ve curated our favourite picks this Black Friday.

From classic solitaires to fashion-forward settings, there’s something for every personality above. (We’re not going to lie, we’re particularly in love with the Elise Dray ring.) Make sure you keep us bookmarked and check back in every day, as we’ll be adding new bling every day.

PANDORA may be known for its charm bracelets, but they have a great selection of rings too. Though they’re not diamond rings, their designs include sparkling Cubic Zirconia that look like the real deal, and all for under £100, they’re great if you’re on a budget, or if you’d like to buy a ‘dummy’ ring for the proposal and pick a more expensive style together later.

Shop all year round Pandora discounts here

There are some timeless silver solitaire rings, and pretty rose gold cushion diamond rings with eternity bands. Scroll down for our pick of the best Black Friday deals on PANDORA engagement rings.

Shop Now

Don’t knock Argos because it’s, well, Argos. You can get some seriously good deals on diamond rings, and if you’re on a budget, your £££ can go a long way. For Black Friday, Argos is offering discounts off their jewellery range, including engagement rings, and engagement and wedding ring sets.

There are square cut solitaires, trilogy diamond rings and eternity rings, as well as semi-precious stone rings like amethyst rings, so take your pick in our edit below.

Shop Now

Jewellery H. Samuel is always a popular choice when it comes to buying engagement rings, and for Black Friday, they have discounts off selected lines. Square cut diamonds, round diamonds, pear shape diamonds and even heart shaped diamonds come on platinum, gold, silver, white gold and even rose gold bands, so again, you’re pretty spoiled for choice. Shop our edit of the best Black Friday H. Samuel engagement rings below.

Shop Now