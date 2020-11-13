Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s Friday, it’s sort of sunny and I have some good news for you: the JOSEPH sale has started. It is having a flash 20% off autumn sale, and it’s the perfect time to invest in those luxury items you’ve been pining after.

For me, that’s fancy knitwear. While it’s tempting to skimp, I find that good quality knits are a sound investment, as they will last so long if you take care of them properly (a good debobbler is key).

JOSEPH is known for its luxury timeless pieces, so you know that not only will they fit in seamlessly into your existing wardrobe, but that they’ll stand the test of time too, regardless of trends.

But of course, everything is sweeter with a discount, and luckily the high-end retailer is having an Autumn offer of 20% off selected lines, until 11.59pm on 22nd November 2020.

This gives you plenty of time to shop, and you also get free returns – handy seeing as we can’t try anything on in store at the moment.

The JOSEPH sale includes items such as the aforementioned knitwear, as well trousers, skirts, leather pieces and accessories. Here’s what I’m shopping right now.