It’s Friday, it’s sort of sunny and I have some good news for you: the JOSEPH sale has started. It is having a flash 20% off autumn sale, and it’s the perfect time to invest in those luxury items you’ve been pining after.
For me, that’s fancy knitwear. While it’s tempting to skimp, I find that good quality knits are a sound investment, as they will last so long if you take care of them properly (a good debobbler is key).
JOSEPH is known for its luxury timeless pieces, so you know that not only will they fit in seamlessly into your existing wardrobe, but that they’ll stand the test of time too, regardless of trends.
But of course, everything is sweeter with a discount, and luckily the high-end retailer is having an Autumn offer of 20% off selected lines, until 11.59pm on 22nd November 2020.
This gives you plenty of time to shop, and you also get free returns – handy seeing as we can’t try anything on in store at the moment.
The JOSEPH sale includes items such as the aforementioned knitwear, as well trousers, skirts, leather pieces and accessories. Here’s what I’m shopping right now.
Cardigan Boiled Wool Knit,
Was £345.00, Now £276.00
Ever since Katie Holmes wore the bra-digan, this otherwise boring staple has been elevated to new heights of chic. Wears yours with your favourite denim or jersey joggers.
Ciela Logo Wool Cape,
Was £995.00, Now £796.00
Capes are everywhere right now, and for good reason. Throw them over any outfit to instantly give it a fresh bootst.
Cenda Long Double Face Cashmere Coat,
Was £845.00, Now £676.00
I always wait for sale to buy big ticket items such as coats, so this is the perfect time to snap up this cashmere coat. A true investment piece.
Tweed Knit Trousers,
Was £225.00, Now £180.00
The ultimate working-from-home outfit: knitted pants with an oversized jumper. Loungewear, but make it chic.
Long Cardigan O’Size Knit,
Was £395.00, Now £316.00
Everyone loves a dressing robe, and this is the elevated version of it. Wear over your pyjamas or a knitted dress for extra cosiness.