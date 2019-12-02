Where to find the best Black Friday deals for watches

Black Friday is upon us, and as ever, we predict it opshopo be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. And with just 3 days to navigate those jaw-dropping Black Friday watches discounts (just in time for Christmas), we thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with our guide to the best black Friday watch deals, and what to look for while you’re there.

With up-to 20% off designer dials at Liberty, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges

Here’s the best deals curated for you from fashion, beauty and electronics

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking hundreds of pounds off high-end TV sets, half price beauty products, designer clothing, the works.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Honestly, there’s not much of a difference, as discounts usually last from the Friday through to the Monday, though some stores introduce new ‘flash’ deals on Cyber Monday.

Where can I find the best deals?

When it comes to Black Friday, you’re pretty spoilt for choice for retailers offering hefty discounts. Amazon, House of Fraser, ASOS and Very.co.uk are all known for having amazing Black Friday discounts – While elsewhere, The Body Shop, Ted Baker and our Fabled store are providing all things fashion and beauty-related. So far, so good.

And if it’s a spot of last minute shopping you need, why not check out Boots for cool kids toys, fragrances and a few must-have electricals. And finally, beauty lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to discounted gorgeous goodies…

Gadgets, beauty buys, decadent delights – whatever it is you’re looking for this Black Friday, there is guaranteed to be something to suit. Below, we round up the best deals as they come in, so keep your eyes peeled for the very best offers to get your hands on.

Black Friday watch deals at Michael Kors

Who doesn’t love a Michael Kors watch, especially if it’s a classic rose gold boyfriend design. For Black Friday, you can get discounts on all Michael Kors watches, be it gold tone, silver tone or leather bracelet styles. We’re a bit obsessed with the new season plum tones.

If you can’t find the watch you want on the Michael Kors site, don’t worry, because jewellers like H.Samuel, who stock the brand, are offering discounts too. If you’re interested in more high end fashion, it’s worth taking a look at our edit of the best Black Friday designer deals as well.

Shop our edit of the best Black Friday watches below.

Black Friday watch deals if rose gold is your thing

Let’s be real, it’s still all about rose gold this season, isn’t it? And Michael Kors isn’t the only one to offer sleek rose gold designs. If you check out ASOS, you’ll find a host of pretty and statement watches, and a lot of other high street brands like Oasis, Topshop (which is offering amazing Topshop Black Friday deals across the board) and Next also have some great options too.

Scroll down for our edit of the best rose gold watches.

Black Friday watch deals that are best for fitness

After a fitness watch to track your steps and general health? Black Friday is a great time (no pun intended) to grab yourself a fitness tracker. You can get the popular Fitbit at a discount on various sites, like Argos and Amazon.

Curry‘s also usually does flash discounts on other fitness trackers too, like Jawbone, Garmin, Withings, Polar, so it’s worth checking the site out too.

For Apple watches, you’re of course best off going to the actual Apple website, though the discounts aren’t usually mind-blowing, more like a gift card with purchase situation. But, if your heart is set on Apple, that’s better than nothing, right?

Scroll down to shop our edit of the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals.

Black Friday Timex watches

Tired of relying on your iPhone for the time? Timex offer a range of beautiful watches ranging from work-appropriate classics to chic stacking-friendly fashion accessories to their adorable new Peanuts collection, featuring the likes of Snoopy and Linus. They’ll be offering 20% off everything on their website and it’ll all kick off November 24.

Urban Outfitters Black Friday Deals

Want to beat the Black Friday rush? Urban Outfitters is actually going to be having a pre-Black Friday sale on Wednesday, 22 November for just 24 hours where you’ll be able to score 40% off selected products. If you’re a UO Rewards member, you’ll also be eligible for free shipping.

UO’s also getting involved with the main shopping holiday and will be back with deals in full force from 23-26 November, with up to 50% off specific lines. The offer runs until midnight on the Sunday and shipping costs are going to drop to just £1, so now’s the time to buy that massive coat you’ve been dreaming of. On Cyber Monday, 27 November, they’ll also be offering 20% off select lines.