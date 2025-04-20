If you’re in the midst of planning your big day, then visiting a wedding dress shop will be high on your agenda.

Usually only beaten by finding the perfect wedding venue (and sometimes not even then), finding your dream wedding dress, and the shopping experience that comes with it, is something many of us dream about long before someone puts a ring on it.

With that in mind, I’d always advise heading to a bridal boutique and booking an in-store appointment so you can try on your favourite pieces for a truly magical experience.

While there are so many great ones all around the country, there’s no denying that, if you want to be truly spoilt for choice, the wedding dress shops in London are the place to go.

Alongside boutiques collating some of the most luxurious designer styles, you’ll also find those specialising in sustainable wedding dresses as well as exciting contemporary brands for more alternative styles.

With so many great options on offer however, knowing which boutiques are best for you can be difficult. So, I’ve created a handy guide to help you narrow it down. These are the best wedding dress shops in London to suit all styles, tastes and budgets.

Then, when you've found your dream dress, don't forget to check out our guides to the best wedding shoes, bridal bags and bridal jewellery, so you can complete your look to perfection.

The best wedding dress shops in London

1. Browns Bride, Marylebone

A post shared by Browns Bride (@brownsbride) A photo posted by on

If you want the chance to see some of the most exquisite bridal gowns from the biggest designer names all in one place, you need to book an appointment at Browns Bride. Founded in 2003 by Caroline Burstein, whose parents founded the original Browns Boutique, it brings together designers such as Giambattisa Valli, Vivienne Westwood and Ellie Saab all under one roof. This is a great option for brides-to-be who aren’t sure what style of dress they’re looking for, as you can try on a multitude of designs in one appointment.

2. The Own Studio, Shoreditch

(Image credit: The Own Studio)

For a polished yet playful approach to bridalwear, head to The Own Studio boutique in Shoreditch. Founded by designers Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams, their collection focuses on timeless styles with a contemporary feel. That means alongside classic silhouettes, you’ll also find playful bubble hem gowns, drop waist styles and 80s inspired peplums offering a unique twist on traditional wedding styles.

3. The Fall Bride, Dalston

(Image credit: The Fall Bride)

The Fall Bride brings together bridal collections from a wide range of exciting contemporary designers. In their East London boutique, you’ll find styles from Galvan, Self-Portrait and Alex Perry as well as niche designers like Tanner Fletcher, Cassandra Graham and Lola Varma. What makes The Fall Bride extra special, however, is that each of their designers puts sustainability at the forefront of the design process.

4. Grace Loves Lace, Shoreditch

(Image credit: Grace Loves Lace)

Australian bridal brand Grace Loves Lace offers styles that feel sophisticated yet sexy in equal measure. Alongside floor-length chemise-inspired silk gowns, you’ll also find figure-hugging lace styles, statement structured dresses and playful minis.

While their dresses are show-stopping, it’s in the accessories that Grace Loves Lace truly excels. From bridal capes and tulle robes to elbow-length gloves and embroidered veils, they have the finishing touches to make your look truly special.

5. Clover London, Parsons Green

(Image credit: Clover London)

Clover London’s collection of bridal gowns is small but mighty, featuring just 17 styles all handmade in London from 100% silk. It’s incredibly considered, featuring everything from classic cowl neck gowns to puff-sleeve styles and minimalist bandeaus.

Best of all, as each piece is handmade locally, Clover London only requires a lead time of 1-3 months to create your perfect gown. As some designers can take close to a year, this is a great option for those who are short on time.

6. Coco Conran, Covent Garden

(Image credit: Coco Conran)

After designing her own wedding dress in 2020, Coco Conran went on to create bespoke wedding dresses for brides looking for gowns that truly reflected their own personal style. This developed into a collection of 19 elegant styles, all handmade in her Covent Garden studio by herself and her team. Each style is fully customisable, so you can tailor it to create a style unique to you.

7. Rixo, Chelsea or Marylebone

(Image credit: Rixo)

Fashion brand Rixo launched bridal in 2021 and since then it’s gone from strength to strength. Now, you can book bridal appointments at both their flagship Chelsea store and their Marylebone boutique. Rather than playing heavily into traditional bridal trends, Rixo’s offering combines the brand’s love for vintage design with elevated fabrics and finishes, including silk, feathers and sequins.

8. Halfpenny London, Bloomsbury

A post shared by Halfpenny London | Wedding Dresses & Separates (@halfpennylondon) A photo posted by on

A favourite with influencers and celebrities, like Emilia Fox and Vogue Williams, Halfpenny London are known for their interchangeable and customisable designs. Whether it’s the addition of their iconic bow, removable puff sleeves or mixing and matching their chic separates, at their Bloomsbury boutique, you can immerse curate a look that feels unique to you.