Where to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion trainers, running trainers and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, and as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK, there is still time to get yourself a bargain with offers going on until Midnight on Monday 26th November. And with an extra day those jaw-dropping discounts (just in time for Christmas), we thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with our guide to the best destinations, and what to look for while you’re there, including the best black friday trainer deals.

Black Friday trainer deals

As mentioned above, many clothing and sports retailers will offer discounts across their sites, so you might as well treat yourself to some new running shoes, or even stock up on some of the best trainers out there whilst they’re going for near on half price. Running trainer selections might be quite limited on ASOS, Next etc, so you might be better off targeting actual sports retailers for this. Adidas, Nike, JD Sports, Nike, Reebok and Schuh all have a variety of discounts.

For designer pieces, look to places like LuisaViaRoma and Selfridges for massive discounts on the likes of MSGM and Givenchy this holiday season. It’s a Christmas miracle, everybody…

Shop up to 20% off your favourite trainers at Selfridges...

Shop up to 55% off trainers at The Outnet…

Black Friday trainer deals for the fashionisita

The fashion trainer might not be any good for the gym, but it rules the streets at Fashion Week. Whether embellished with pearls, bows and metallic stars, or simply minimalist and monochrome, they dress down a pretty dress like nothing else, and of course are the perfect companion to your trusted jeans. The likes of ASOS, Kurt Geiger, New Look, Topshop and Next all have great statement trainer selections, and as luck would have it, they all have mega deals for Black Friday too. In fact, we’ve actually put together a dedicated Topshop Black Friday deals page so you could be in luck.

Shop our edit of the best Black Friday fashion trainers, from Topshop tartan tennis shoes to Next embroidered trainers.

Black Friday trainer deals for understated style

A sleek white trainer is perfect for any occasion, and any fashion editor, celebrity or influencer worth their salt owns a pair, whether it’s the Adidas gazelle, Converse high tops, Saint Laurent star trainers, Veja Esplar trainers or Nike Air Force platforms. They go well with denim dungarees and tulle skirts, in others words, they’re completely versatile.

Whatever your style, there’s a style to suit all tastes and budgets, too. We’ve scoured the Black Friday deals to find you the perfect pair, so do shop our edit of the best white trainers below.

If your heart is set on a pair of Adidas trainers, then you’re in luck. Like last year, Adidas is offering 20% off everything with a special code online, plus a whopping 50% off via their outlet, with another 20% on top of that. Great if you’re not bothered with newer styles.

At Schuh, you can get up to 40% off Adidas trainers (as well as other top brands), and JD Sports are also offering 30% off trainers for their Black Friday event, including Adidas, Asics, Converse, Fila and Puma.

Meanwhile, Size also have got big savings on Adidas Originals, Nike and Birkenstock amongst other brands. Shop our pick of the best Black Friday Adidas trainers below.

A timeless classic our Editor’s always turn to Lacoste for chic, classic silhouettes and playful detailing. With up to 50% off signature styles this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to invest in a new pair.

In a similar vein to the above, you’ll definitely be able to get a pair of reduced Nike trainers for Black Friday. Like last year, Nike is offering discounts in store and online, but you can also find deals on Nike products sold by Amazon, Schuh, JD Sports and other similar trainer and sportswear retailers.

At least now, you’ll be able to get ready to run and beat the queues with some fresh new running gear.

On your marks, get set…