Every influencer I come across owns this trench coat and it’s no surprise why

It’s a well known fact that the style set are big fans of a trench coat . Okay, maybe it’s not a fact per say, but it’s definitely a wardrobe staple whose popularity among those in the fashion know is undisputed. Just a quick scroll through your instagram feed and you’ll see a whole host of influencers donning the chic, transitional cover up right now as they shift their wardrobe into autumn style, cementing the trenches place as one of the biggest coat trends year after year.

While autumn trench coats come in many forms however, from cropped lengths to this season’s must-have suede reimagining, there’s one style and one specific trench coat in particular that everyone, and I mean everyone, has been wearing as of late and lucky for us, you can still get your hands on it. The Clyde trench from French fashion brand Sézane has become a firm favourite with all the most stylish influencers, so much so that the brand has already had to restock it and we're only in September.

So, what makes the Clyde trench coat so special? Slightly oversized with a simple straight cut, it fits perfectly into the effortless Parisian aesthetic so many of us strive for when getting dressed. It’s understated yet still elegant thanks to its vintage inspired tortoise shell buttons and the neat car coat style collar.

That’s not to say the Clyde trench is all about simplicity however, you’ll also have noticed its striking checked lining which adds the perfect amount of interest as it wafts behind you or as it peaks out at the cuffs if you choose to turn up the sleeves. It’s a trench coat that feels secure in its more simple elements yet is anything but basic and, I don't know about you, but that’s something I want to embody right down to my outerwear.

As well as coming in classic beige and camel tones, the Clyde is also available in khaki and black iterations as well. If you’re looking for a way to wear this seasons must have trench but want to avoid the chance of running into someone in exactly the same style (we all remember the memes of Zara’s spotty midi dress), then I’d suggest these less classic options.

Whichever colour you go for however I can guarantee this is a trench coat you’re going to get a lot of wear out of in the coming months. Not least because the rain seems to be well and truly here to stay…

Shop the Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat in Light Beige £275 at Sézane

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat in Dark Khaki £275 at Sézane