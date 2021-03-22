Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ethical and sustainable fashion should be high on your agenda by now (according to research, 10,000 items of clothing get sent to landfill every five minutes), so there’s no excuse not to add some sustainable sports brands to your wardrobe.

After all, it makes sense to be conscious in all areas, even those that aren’t necessarily obvious, whether that’s sustainable swimwear or sustainable lingerie.

Whilst it can be hard and costly to completely overhaul your wardrobe, there are small steps that can be done, such as investing in brands that are making a positive impact, from which materials they use to produce their clothes, to their carbon footprint.

What is sustainable activewear?

Historically, activewear hasn’t been particularly environmentally friendly, in no small parts due to the fabric used: often synthetic, non-recycled and non-biodegradable, which required a lot of water and energy to produce.

Luckily, times have changed. Independent brands are carving a niche into the market by focusing on ethical practices such as a short supply chain and ethical labour, and innovating with natural fabrics such as vegan leather made from plants or natural rubber.

Bigger brands are following suit, with labels such as adidas developing new fabrics from ocean waste (it has teamed up with Parley on a collection using upcycled marine plastic waste intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities) and investing in better cotton.

What brands are sustainable?

There are so many sustainable sports brands offering such a great range of leggings, tops and trainers that won’t just enhance and support your workout, but will have less of an impact on the planet. No matter your budget, or your workout of choice, there are load of online brands (seeing as shops aren’t open yet) that offer everything from luxe Tencel yoga bodysuits to vegan leather trainers.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best sustainable sports brands for a more conscious workout.