Ethical and sustainable fashion should be high on your agenda by now (according to research, 10,000 items of clothing get sent to landfill every five minutes), so there’s no excuse not to add some sustainable sports brands to your wardrobe.
After all, it makes sense to be conscious in all areas, even those that aren’t necessarily obvious, whether that’s sustainable swimwear or sustainable lingerie.
Whilst it can be hard and costly to completely overhaul your wardrobe, there are small steps that can be done, such as investing in brands that are making a positive impact, from which materials they use to produce their clothes, to their carbon footprint.
What is sustainable activewear?
Historically, activewear hasn’t been particularly environmentally friendly, in no small parts due to the fabric used: often synthetic, non-recycled and non-biodegradable, which required a lot of water and energy to produce.
Luckily, times have changed. Independent brands are carving a niche into the market by focusing on ethical practices such as a short supply chain and ethical labour, and innovating with natural fabrics such as vegan leather made from plants or natural rubber.
Bigger brands are following suit, with labels such as adidas developing new fabrics from ocean waste (it has teamed up with Parley on a collection using upcycled marine plastic waste intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities) and investing in better cotton.
What brands are sustainable?
There are so many sustainable sports brands offering such a great range of leggings, tops and trainers that won’t just enhance and support your workout, but will have less of an impact on the planet. No matter your budget, or your workout of choice, there are load of online brands (seeing as shops aren’t open yet) that offer everything from luxe Tencel yoga bodysuits to vegan leather trainers.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best sustainable sports brands for a more conscious workout.
SHAKE IT OUT – CROP TOP, £60 at PERFF STUDIO
Using luxury fabrics with intelligent technology, PERFF designs and manufactures timeless pieces with a sustainable undertone, with a large percentage of the collection using recycled materials. Some styles are made from ECONYL, regenerated Nylon which is infinitely recyclable. ECONYL reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80% compared with the material from oil. Additionally, the manufacturers have sustainable and fair-trade certifications.
TATIANA BODYSUIT, £169 at Silou London
This stylish sportswear brand specialises in understated pieces, made with bio-based luxury textiles, using premium raw materials that are eco-sustainable using production processes with a limited impact on the environment.
INVIGORATE Strappy Bra, £39 at FEEL FIT
Ethically produced collections are made from high quality ECONYL® (regenerated plastic waste) available in sizes to fit UK 6-UK 22 – supporting global tree planting charity Tree Sisters with every item sold.
One piece, €109 at NOW_THEN
NOW_THEN has teamed up with the ECONYL® project to fight ocean pollution by reclaiming ghost fishing nets and give them a second life transforming them into high quality regenerated nylon. With every swimsuit produced, it upcycles up to 300grs of marine debris and other nylon waste as well as reducing its environmental footprint thanks to an eco production process. All our fabrics and components are Oekotex® 100 Standard certified, which means that they are free of harmful and toxic chemicals.
Women’s Stem Gem Rock Crops, £80 at Patagonia
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has been focused on the environment since launching in the 70s. To limit ecological impact, it focuses on clothing that can last for generations or can be recycled so the materials in them remain in use. It also takes action on the most pressing environmental issues facing the planet, from supporting youth fighting against oil drilling to suing the former US president.
ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY TRUE PACE RUN JACKET WIND.RDY, £160 at adidas
The bungee-adjustable hood and storm flap provide high coverage from the elements, and the jacket itself packs easily into a side zipped pocket, making it the ideal choice for your commute. This thoughtfulness in design is reflected in the jacket's echo-conscious back story it was wrought from 100% recycled polyester ripstop.
Ivy Scoop Unitard, $88 at Girlfriend
From packaging that is 100% recycled and recyclable, to leggings made from 79% recycled polyester (or RPET) and 21% spandex, from recycled fishing nets and other waste using ECONYL® yarn, or tees and tanks that are 100% cupro, a delicate fiber made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind, girlfriend is aiming to be as eco-friendly as possible. It also offers inclusive sizing from XXS to 6XL.
CAPRI IN ECONYL®, £260 at EVARAE
Evarae ensure a fully transparent supply chain of materials and production, consciously choosing materials that are made through more sustainable processes that lower their environmental impact. 95% of swimwear is made from the regenerative fabric ECONYL®, a material that is infinitely recyclable and made using waste plastic from our oceans and landfills.
Ready to wear is crafted in 100% earth friendly fibres. Its 'clean' silk is made by eco-friendly farming methods using regenerative farming processes and manufactured using green energy of solar and wind. Other conscious materials include TENCEL™ Lyocell, produced by environmentally responsible processes and sustainably sourced raw material wood. Made in a closed loop process, reducing waste.
LORNA JANE Off Duty abstract-print stretch-jersey leggings, £87 at Selfridges
Cult Australian athletics brand Lorna Jane is taking active steps to become more and more sustainable, such as repurposing and recycling as much packaging as possible in the warehouse, sourcing Australian-owned and managed manufacturing groups and using recycled, reusable, biodegradable materials wherever possible.
ERNEST LEOTY Ilona V-neck jersey jumpsuit, £180 at MATCHESFASHION
The Parisian brand chooses manufacturers to ensure long-standing partnerships and selected based on years of expertise in the luxury fashion world. Only the highest quality fabrics are used, and sustainable options where technically possible. The quality and care with which we designs are made means that styles are durable and true investment pieces.
Neon Bike Shorts, £45 at evervital.co
The UK label focuses on luxury, sustainably-aware athleisure apparel, using a high percentage of recycled and bio-based materials. The clothing comprises sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial, breathable fabrics, and the High Neck Sweater is made from Br4, Brugnoli’s bio-based fabric for zero compromises between environment and performance.