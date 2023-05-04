The coolest summer accessories to see you through the season

In the summer of 2002, there was nothing quite as cool as the surfer girl aesthetic. From triangle bikinis to printed board shorts and those oh-so-fashionable shell necklaces, many will remember the overwhelming prominence of this inescapable summer trend. And of course, nothing captured the feeling of this era quite like the film Blue Crush.

Starring Marie Claire cover star Kate Bosworth, Blue Crush epitomised the surfer aesthetic, with Boswoth’s character, Anne Marie Chadwick the poster girl for a generation of would-be women surfers. For 2023, the trend has taken on a distinctly more elevated approach.

When it comes to summer accessories, we're swapping shell necklaces for beaded iterations in all colours of the rainbow, and for days at the beach, we're packing our essentials into luxury woven totes from the likes of Anine Bing and Loewe. Of course, our footwear has also evolved far beyond flip-flops.

Indeed, these days if you’re looking to build out a chic Spring/Summer wardrobe, you’ll need more than just a Hawaiian-printed bikini. With this in mind, we scoured the summer collections to bring you an edit of the coolest accessories around, which can help you offer a nod to noughties nostalgia in the most modern and elevated way.

From bags (opens in new tab) and jewellery (opens in new tab) to footwear (opens in new tab) and sunglasses (opens in new tab), keep scrolling to shop the coolest summer accessories, as hand-selected by a fashion editor.

When it comes to handbags, (opens in new tab) woven and raffia details will continue to dominate this season. Brands like Anine Bing and Emporio Armani are elevating the look with the addition of leather details, while Jimmy Choo has offered a Barbie-inspired take on the trend, creating a miniature hot pink iteration that we could definitely see working on the set of Margot Robbie's new movie.

In the footwear department, comfortable options will continue to reign supreme. Arizona Love's signature sandals are back for another season, this time adorned with handcrafted raffia soles, while versatile slides will also keep their prominent place in our summer footwear rotation.

Sunglasses are no longer an afterthought with bold colour ways and statement silhouettes breathing new life into the accessory. At Ferragamo, this means vibrant red glasses with the brand's insignia at the sides, while at Michael Kors this has translated to cat-eye frames and bold logo hardware.

When you actually get to the beach, this season it is all about standing out with swimwear that evokes a sense of summer. Channel your inner Blue Crush girl with Hawaiian printed options or give a subtler nod to nostalgia with a bikini top created in crochet.

Ganni's racer-back bikini top features intricate crochet detailing, offering a hint to the Y2K trend in a decidedly 2023 way.

