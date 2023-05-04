The coolest summer accessories to see you through the season

Our favourite finds.

Best summer accessories for Spring/Summer 2023
(Image credit: Future)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published
Contributions from
Ana Ospina, Sunil Makan

In the summer of 2002, there was nothing quite as cool as the surfer girl aesthetic. From triangle bikinis to printed board shorts and those oh-so-fashionable shell necklaces, many will remember the overwhelming prominence of this inescapable summer trend. And of course, nothing captured the feeling of this era quite like the film Blue Crush

Starring Marie Claire cover star Kate Bosworth, Blue Crush epitomised the surfer aesthetic, with Boswoth’s character, Anne Marie Chadwick the poster girl for a generation of would-be women surfers. For 2023, the trend has taken on a distinctly more elevated approach.

When it comes to summer accessories, we're swapping shell necklaces for beaded iterations in all colours of the rainbow, and for days at the beach, we're packing our essentials into luxury woven totes from the likes of Anine Bing and Loewe. Of course, our footwear has also evolved far beyond flip-flops.

Indeed, these days if you’re looking to build out a chic Spring/Summer wardrobe, you’ll need more than just a Hawaiian-printed bikini. With this in mind, we scoured the summer collections to bring you an edit of the coolest accessories around, which can help you offer a nod to noughties nostalgia in the most modern and elevated way. 

From bags (opens in new tab) and jewellery (opens in new tab) to footwear (opens in new tab) and sunglasses (opens in new tab), keep scrolling to shop the coolest summer accessories, as hand-selected by a fashion editor. 

Best summer accessories: Beach-ready handbags

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to handbags, (opens in new tab) woven and raffia details will continue to dominate this season. Brands like Anine Bing and Emporio Armani are elevating the look with the addition of leather details, while Jimmy Choo has offered a Barbie-inspired take on the trend, creating a miniature hot pink iteration that we could definitely see working on the set of Margot Robbie's new movie. 

Shop summer bags

Best summer handbags: Emporio Armani woven tote bag

 (opens in new tab)
Emporio Armani woven tote bag

Best summer handbags: Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Bucket Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Bucket Bag

Best summer handbags: Anine Bing

 (opens in new tab)
Anine Bing Mini Como Tote

best summer sandals from Charles & Keith and Arizona Love

(Image credit: Future)

In the footwear department, comfortable options will continue to reign supreme. Arizona Love's signature sandals are back for another season, this time adorned with handcrafted raffia soles, while versatile slides will also keep their prominent place in our summer footwear rotation. 

Shop summer shoes

best summer sandals: Arizona Love

 (opens in new tab)
Arizona Love Trekky Raffia Orange

best summer sandals: Charles & Keith

 (opens in new tab)
Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Slides

best summer sandals: Arizona Love

 (opens in new tab)
Arizona Love Rafia Trekky Sandal

Summer Essential Accessories Roxi

(Image credit: Future)

Sunglasses are no longer an afterthought with bold colour ways and statement silhouettes breathing new life into the accessory. At Ferragamo, this means vibrant red glasses with the brand's insignia at the sides, while at Michael Kors this has translated to cat-eye frames and bold logo hardware. 

Shop summer sunglasses

Best summer accessories: Ferragamo sunglasses

 (opens in new tab)
Ferragamo sunglasses

Best summer accessories: Victoria Beckham sunglasses

 (opens in new tab)
Victoria Beckham Sculptural Frame Sunglasses

Best summer accessories: Michael Kors sunglasses

 (opens in new tab)
Michael Kors Empire Oval Sunglasses

Best summer swimwear for Spring/Summer 2023 from Ganni and Roxy

(Image credit: Future)

When you actually get to the beach, this season it is all about standing out with swimwear that evokes a sense of summer. Channel your inner Blue Crush girl with Hawaiian printed options or give a subtler nod to nostalgia with a bikini top created in crochet. 

Ganni's racer-back bikini top features intricate crochet detailing, offering a hint to the Y2K trend in a decidedly 2023 way. 

Shop summer beachwear

Ganni Crochet Hat

 (opens in new tab)
Ganni Striped organic-cotton crochet bucket hat

Ganni Crochet Bikini Top

 (opens in new tab)
Ganni Crochet cotton bikini top

Ganni Crochet Bikini

 (opens in new tab)
Ganni Crochet Bikini Bottoms

Shop more summer accessories:

Missoma Good Vibes Pearl Beaded Choker

 (opens in new tab)
Missoma Good Vibes Pearl Beaded Choker

Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana towel

 (opens in new tab)
Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana towel

Jia Jia Gold, chrysoprase and citrine necklace

 (opens in new tab)
Jia Jia Gold, chrysoprase and citrine necklace

Missoma Good Vibes Sunshine Medallion Necklace

 (opens in new tab)
Missoma Good Vibes Sunshine Medallion Necklace

Best summer accessories: Le Specs Sunglasses

 (opens in new tab)
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Mini Top Handle Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Mini Top Handle Bag

Chupi diamond star signet ring

 (opens in new tab)
Chupi North Star 14k Gold Diamond Orignal Signet Ring

A Muun raffia tote bag with ribbon handle

 (opens in new tab)
Muuñ, Sophie mini canvas-trim woven basket bag

A colourful crochet hat from the FRAME x Julia Sarr Jamois collection

 (opens in new tab)
FRAME X Julia Sarr-Jamois, Crochet Bucket Hat in Hot Pink Multi

Photography: Neil Godwin / Future Studios
Fashion: Zoe Anastasiou
Styling: Sunil Makan
Art Direction: Ana Ospina

Marie Claire Summer Special featuring Kate Bosworth

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

With contributions from
Latest