The Summer Issue
Featuring Kate Bosworth, trailblazing athletes, this season’s hottest fashion trends, plus the best summer fragrances of all time.
Every so often, a film comes along that not only influences popular culture but initiates a movement capable of shifting attitudes and changing lives. When the iconic movie Blue Crush hit screens more than 20 years ago, it delivered one of those moments. Starring a sun-kissed teenage Kate Bosworth as determined Anne Marie Chadwick (opens in new tab) - a girl battling to make her name in the male-dominated world of surfing - the movie inspired a generation of young women across the world not just to take up surfing but to stand up for what they believe in, to break down barriers, and to follow their dreams.
For this special Summer Issue, it was a joy to shoot Bosworth alongside three trailblazing female surfers on the breathtaking shores of Hawaii, where it all began. If you’re after a little inspiration and a good dollop of feel-good summer energy, they certainly deliver.
We’ve also rounded up the season’s hottest summer fashion trends, the best accessories, summer health and fitness regimes (courtesy of Bosworth’s own personal trainer), plus the top nine summer fragrances of all time. Stay tuned all month for more.
Making Waves with Kate Bosworth
Changing the tide for women in sport
The coolest summer accessories to see you through the season
It’s official—these are the 11 best summer perfumes ever made
Kate Bosworth swears by this training technique for boosting her mental and physical health - here’s how it could benefit yours, too.
The Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Report—plus, how to wear this season's biggest trends now
-
Meet the pro surfers changing the tide for women in sport
Editor In Chief, Andrea Thompson, meets three Roxy Pro surfers inspiring the next generation of female athletes
By Andrea Thompson
-
Elevate your summer wardrobe with this season's most covetable accessories
Our favourite finds.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
By Marie Claire