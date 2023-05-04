The Summer Issue

Featuring Kate Bosworth, trailblazing athletes, this season’s hottest fashion trends, plus the best summer fragrances of all time.

Marie Claire The Summer Issue featuring Kate Bosworth
By Marie Claire
published

Every so often, a film comes along that not only influences popular culture but initiates a movement capable of shifting attitudes and changing lives. When the iconic movie Blue Crush hit screens more than 20 years ago, it delivered one of those moments. Starring a sun-kissed teenage Kate Bosworth as determined Anne Marie Chadwick (opens in new tab) - a girl battling to make her name in the male-dominated world of surfing - the movie inspired a generation of young women across the world not just to take up surfing but to stand up for what they believe in, to break down barriers, and to follow their dreams. 

For this special Summer Issue, it was a joy to shoot Bosworth alongside three trailblazing female surfers on the breathtaking shores of Hawaii, where it all began. If you’re after a little inspiration and a good dollop of feel-good summer energy, they certainly deliver. 

We’ve also rounded up the season’s hottest summer fashion trends, the best accessories, summer health and fitness regimes (courtesy of Bosworth’s own personal trainer), plus the top nine summer fragrances of all time. Stay tuned all month for more. 

An image of Andrea Thompson Editor in Chief at UK Marie Claire

An image of Kate Bosworth standing on a beach in Hawaii in a white Roxy bikini top and beachy waves

(Image credit: Séréna Lutton)

Making Waves with Kate Bosworth

Roxy Pro surfers Izzi Gomez, Malu Kinimaka and Suelen Naraisa appear to be exiting the water carrying their surfboards in a moody and atmospheric shot

(Image credit: Séréna Lutton)

Changing the tide for women in sport

An image of the coolest summer accessories to see you through the season including vibrant bright raffia bags, sandals, bucket hats, sunglasses and jewellery

The coolest summer accessories to see you through the season

A woman standing in a field wearing a sundress and sun hat, the wind is blowing her dress gently

(Image credit: Stocksy)

It’s official—these are the 11 best summer perfumes ever made

Low impact workout: Kate Bosworth personal trainer Stephanie Watson

Kate Bosworth swears by this training technique for boosting her mental and physical health - here’s how it could benefit yours, too.

A collage of models in exiting spring summer fashion trends from cut outs to denim and sunny coloured clothing

A banner image for the Marie Claire summer special which features the cover image of Kate Bosworth on the left hand side and on the right hand side in a bright blue beach and waves with the words 'MARIE CLAIRE' and 'Summer Special' written ontop

Marie Claire

The leading destination for fashion, beauty, shopping and finger-on-the-pulse views on the latest issues. Marie Claire's travel content helps you delight in discovering new destinations around the globe, offering a unique – and sometimes unchartered – travel experience. From new hotel openings to the destinations tipped to take over our travel calendars, this iconic name has it covered.

Latest