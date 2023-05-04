The Summer Issue

Every so often, a film comes along that not only influences popular culture but initiates a movement capable of shifting attitudes and changing lives. When the iconic movie Blue Crush hit screens more than 20 years ago, it delivered one of those moments. Starring a sun-kissed teenage Kate Bosworth as determined Anne Marie Chadwick (opens in new tab) - a girl battling to make her name in the male-dominated world of surfing - the movie inspired a generation of young women across the world not just to take up surfing but to stand up for what they believe in, to break down barriers, and to follow their dreams.

For this special Summer Issue, it was a joy to shoot Bosworth alongside three trailblazing female surfers on the breathtaking shores of Hawaii, where it all began. If you’re after a little inspiration and a good dollop of feel-good summer energy, they certainly deliver.

We’ve also rounded up the season’s hottest summer fashion trends, the best accessories, summer health and fitness regimes (courtesy of Bosworth’s own personal trainer), plus the top nine summer fragrances of all time. Stay tuned all month for more.

