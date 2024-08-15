Whether you’ve just found out you’re pregnant or are already in your third trimester, having the best maternity brands on your radar is a good idea.

I’m currently 6 months along, and while I’ve kept most of my wardrobe filled with non-maternity pieces that accommodate a bump, certain styles of maternity clothing have become pretty essential now that I’m quite far along. Jeans , linen trousers and structured skirts to name a few, are more difficult to stretch around a bump than, say, flowy summer dresses .

As a sustainably-minded shopping editor, I still want to ensure my clothes will stand the test of time, so while building my maternity capsule wardrobe , I focused on investing in pieces that I could wear for bump and beyond—and that’s exactly what each of these maternity brands excels in.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I browse through a LOT of online shops daily. Naturally, I’ve been gravitating more towards the maternity brands I’ve heard about from friends and family - the best of which I feel duty-bound to share with you. I’ll not only be highlighting the best brands for dedicated maternity wear, but will also give a few special mentions to the brands I’ve discovered that cater surprisingly well to a growing bump - whether it’s through stretchy, oversized and flowy or low-waisted styles. Shop my top picks below.

The best maternity brands to shop in 2024:

1. Seraphine

As soon as I became pregnant, I flew straight to the Seraphine website to look for maternity outfit inspiration. Why? It's one of the most well-known maternity brands here in the UK, famed for the incredible quality of its pieces and focus on elevated basics with a trend-led feel. I've been wearing and loving a range of leggings and cycle shorts from the brand and can confirm that they are supportive, endlessly comfortable and cleverly designed to cater to a pregnant body - all for a far more affordable price tag than you'd think.

Most pieces are made to be worn both during pregnancy and postpartum (you need to check out Seraphine's range of nursing dresses and maternity & babywearing puffer coats), so they'll last you from bump to beyond.

2. Beyond Nine

Beyond Nine's versatile and fashion-forward styles are unlike anything available in the maternity wear market, IMO - proof that you don't have to sacrifice your personal style just because you're expecting. The brand specialises in timeless fabrics cut in their trademark structured, oversized styles that, as the name suggests, are meant to be worn beyond the nine months you'll be pregnant. The red linen jumpsuit below is just about the most stunning and versatile piece of clothing I've ever seen. I already own and adore the denim top and trousers co-ord below and am patiently waiting for the brand's Ottie jumpsuit to come back in stock so I can snap that up too.

3. For the Creators

For the Creators is a brand that focuses on renting your maternity wardrobe from brands like Beyond Nine, Desmond and Dempsey and Whistles - saving you money and minimising waste. Whether you're after a bump-friendly special occasion dress, want to try certain styles out before making a purchase or simply don't want maternity clothes cluttering up your wardrobe, this is a brilliant option. Oh, and the brand also sells their own branded maternity and nursing pieces, pre-loved maternity buys and even pregnancy-safe beauty and wellbeing products!

4. H&M Mama

H&M excels in affordable basics and trend-led pieces alike, and its MAMA maternity range is no exception. My top picks have to be the brand's longline vests and T-shirts, super stretchy and comfortable seamless unitards and low-rise jeans and linen trousers which don't have a stretchy panel, but instead sit under the bump. They feel far less restrictive than some maternity jeans and trousers I've tried and can be worn after you give birth too - bonus.

5. Free People

Not only do plenty of Free People's regular pieces accommodate a growing bump (the brand specialises in flowy dresses, oversized co-ords and drop-waist styles, after all), but FP Movement also has a brilliant maternity collection with Hatch. For bump-friendly leggings, tennis skirts, cycle shorts, jumpsuits and more, look no further.

6. Nobody's Child

Another brand which has both a dedicated maternity section and plenty of pregnancy-friendly clothing besides is Nobody's Child. The brand uses responsible fabrics like Ecovero viscose and organic cotton, making it a sustainable alternative to your go-to high-street brands. With a wealth of shirred dresses and loose linen separates to choose from, these are definitely pieces you can wear throughout your pregnancy and well into parenthood.

7. Skims

Our Fashion Editor Penny is a huge fan of Skims' maternity underwear range, having trialled a number of the pieces while pregnant herself. Plenty of the other pieces are also bump-friendly, including the super comfortable, stretchy and flattering soft lounge dresses that come in a wide range of sizes and colours. Paired with an oversized shirt and sandals, they'll see you through each trimester effortlessly.

The best non-maternity brands to wear during pregnancy

8. Hunza G

I did say I'd give a couple of special mentions to brands that might not be *specifically* geared towards maternity dressing, but will stretch or flow effortlessly over your bump. One such brand is Hunza G. I own one of the iconic Swims and it's been just about the most flattering thing I've put on my body in the last six months. They come in one size, built to stretch easily to suit different body shapes and sizes, and a surprising side effect is that it's incredibly flattering and supportive for a bump too. If you're headed on a babymoon, plan on swimming to keep active or just want a versatile body/swimsuit hybrid, trust me - the Swim will be your best friend.

9. Pink City Prints

Ethically and meticulously hand made in small batches, Pink City Prints' pieces aren't just stunning to look at, they're also incredibly bump-friendly. I own a couple of dresses from the brand myself and have found them comfortable and flattering both before and during pregnancy. The brand specialises in exquisite block print designs in statement colours and timeless silhouettes - the perfect pieces to wear for special occasions and pretty brunch dates alike. Oh, and each design features pockets - because the small details matter too.