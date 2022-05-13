Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear finally launched in the UK, there was much excitement. The range of bodysuits, bras, knickers and loungewear already had rave reviews in the US, alongside reasonable prices (a bodysuit costs £66) and inclusive sizes (XXs to 4X). So I was keen to see whether it was all worth the hype.

I’ve now been trying Skims underwear for about a year, and I’m now almost eight months pregnant, so safe to say it has seen me through multiple body changes. Here is my honest Skims review.

How good are Skims?

In all honesty, Skims underwear is the most comfortable I own, and I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said I wore it on average five days of the week out of seven – I obviously have several styles that I wash! This goes for both pre and during pregnancy. I have not tried the shapewear, focusing on underwear only (the loungewear is super comfy too). Skims promises everything from ‘technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future.’

I don’t know what the technology is, but it’s doing something right. I’ve always hated constrictive underwear with padding and underwire, and you don’t get any of that with Skims. The buttery fabrics feel like a second skin, though ‘feel’ is the wrong word as you totally forget it’s there once on. My favourite bra style is the triangle bralette, though the scoop neck bra is a close second. I am normally a 32B, now a 32C and the bra offers plenty of support for me.

I’m not a thong fan, but have tried the brand’s selection and found that I didn’t mind it as much as other thongs, since the fabric hugs your curves without feeling restrictive. That said, I do prefer the coverage of the cheeky underwear and briefs. They stretch to fit you, without falling in the sheer trap, and of course the skin colourways make them perfect for wearing under light-coloured clothes such as white dresses.

I’ve obviously now washed all of my Skims underwear, and it’s not really budged at all, neither in colour or size. All in all, a massive thumbs up for me.

FITS EVERYBODY TRIANGLE BRALETTE – £32

The ultimate bra with 2-ply supportive stretch and second-skin softness. Max-stretch fabric never cuts into the skin, allowing live-in comfort—a performance essential with streamlined style. View Deal

FITS EVERYBODY SCOOP NECK BRA – £32

Made to lift and enhance your bust while remaining light and soft against your skin, this Scoop Neck Bra provides support, coverage, and lasting comfort. No cut design prevents digging and gives a smooth, seamless look under clothing. View Deal

FITS EVERYBODY FULL BRIEF – £20

The perfect everyday Full Brief panty with a super-soft, stretchy feel and flattering full coverage fit. Features a no cut design that prevents digging and leaves a seamless appearance under clothing. View Deal

Do Skims run true to size?

I would say that Skims runs true to size. Pre-pregnancy, I was a UK size 6 to 8, and so wore the underwear in a size S. Throughout pregnancy, my hips have gotten wider and my breasts slightly bigger, so I’ve gone up a size for both bras and knickers, opting for M, which works for me. Obviously, if your breasts grown bigger than a cup size or two, then you may want to size up again.

Skims maternity

Skims pregnancy shapewear is designed to change with your body during and after pregnancy. The collection includes maternity tights and bodysuits featuring non-compressive cores for a growing bump.

MATERNITY NURSING SCULPTING BRA – £42

A lightweight bralette for support and comfort during and post pregnancy. Specially designed for leak protection and nursing, the bra features front clasps that open and close for convenient feeding and an inside elastic strap for shoulder stability. View Deal

SCULPTING MID WAIST BRIEF – £32

Invisible under everything, this mid-rise shapewear brief provides core support while shaping and lifting your butt. The whisper-soft and seamless construction makes this Butt Sculpting piece an everyday staple for enhancing your body’s natural shape. View Deal

I personally tried the supportive nursing bra and the high-waist brief, the latter of which hugged my bump without compressing it, basically just an extension of the briefs in the rest of the collection.

As for the bra, I obviously haven’t started breastfeeding yet, but can attest to its comfort. It’s specially designed for leak protection, and features front clasps that open and close for convenient feeding, plus an inside elastic strap for shoulder stability.