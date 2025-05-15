Bella Hadid channels Audrey Hepburn at Cannes
Breakfast chez Croisette?
Audrey Hepburn might seem an unlikely muse for fashion’s Favourite Y2K revivalist, but Bella Hadid is anything but predictable, as her recent Cannes outing proved. Eschewing last year’s naked dress trend (and adhering to *this* year’s “no nudity” dress code), Hadid cosplayed as an It Girl of yore: Holly Golightly.
More than six decades since Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the image of Hepburn in a black Givenchy gown, oversized sunglasses, and a dazzling frosting of diamonds remains one of fashion’s most indelible moments. Other stars echoing Hepburn’s lovable party girl might’ve teetered into caricature territory, but Hadid, with her newly honeyed hair and waifish frame, make for a fitting homage.
A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)
A photo posted by on
The ensemble—by Jacquemus, naturally—comprised of the brand’s Agave drop-waist pleated poplin dress, Le Turismo bag, pointed ballet flats and, of course, scaled-up sunglasses. Heaps of gleaming bijou crowned the look.
From the bateau necklines of Sabrina to the capri trousers and ballet flats (a Gallic combo if ever there was one) Hepburn wore off-screen, her Givenchy-heavy wardrobe was a masterclass in restraint and it’s precisely this style philosophy that feels so relevant—and refreshing—in today’s maximalist world where red carpet dressing demands ever-more sensationalist levels of opulence. No wonder Hepburn’s brand of elegant simplicity continues to find new audiences. Scroll on to replicate the look.
Get The Look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
