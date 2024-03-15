19 Anthropologie sale picks - as chosen by our editors

When it comes to forever pieces for our wardrobes and homes, Anthropologie is one of team MCUK’s favourite brands. So when the Anthropologie sale comes around, you could say we get a little excited - especially when we can save up to 70%.

Why do we adore the brand so much? Well, it stocks some of the best quality clothing out there - from jeans and summer dresses to lightweight linen shirts. When it comes to homeware, while they might not stock more practical products like air fryers and coffee machines, Anthropologie’s decor picks are not to be sniffed at. With beautiful and truly unique designs, it’s our first stop for statement homeware that still feels timeless - and don’t even get me started on their designer decor collabs (the Matilda Goad x Anthropologie collection lives in my head rent-free).

The only slight hitch is that Anthropologie’s products don’t come cheap. While this reflects the quality and uniqueness of the products, it can be a little hard to pick up as much as we’d like. So naturally, when we heard that there was an up-to-70%-off sale on right now, we raced to the website to snap up our top picks - because these pieces are sure to sell out fast.

As Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, finding a brilliant bargain makes me happier than anything else, so I’m always on the lookout for seasonal sales and promotions - from M&S’s chic homeware sale to Boden’s new-in promo and even the best air fryer deals.

We're all about mindful shopping here at MCUK, and the last thing I'd want is to encourage you to buy something just because it happens to be in the Anthropologie sale, so I picked our editors’ brains to get their top picks they'd actually buy for themselves. From statement homeware to timeless additions to our wardrobes, here is everything we’re snapping up in the sale.

Our top 19 picks from the Anthropologie sale:

Natalie’s picks:

Le Petit Velvet Round Cushion £26 at Anthropologie (was £38) "I’ve been looking for a cushion for my ‘70s peacock chair and this – in yellow or green – may be just the thing. It would also look lovely strewn upon a sofa." - Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

The Colette Cropped Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve £50 at Anthropologie (was £120) "An Annie Hall aesthetic is always one I aspire to and these perfect wide-leg cords lend themselves to the look. I’d style them with ‘70s shirt and loafers." - Natalie

Gold-Plated Zodiac Charm Necklace £25 at Anthropologie (was £48) "This statement necklace makes the perfect gift. It reminds me of pieces by New York-designer Foundrae, but at a budget-friendly price. Plus, you can clip on other charms you own to change up the look." - Natalie

Sophie’s picks:

Maeve Le Petit Fringe Square Cushion £21 at Anthropologie (was £38) "I've been on the hunt for some patterned pillows and these are gorgeous. I can't believe this leopard print one is on sale for £21 - it's giving House of Hackney vibes with a much smaller price tag!" - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

By Anthropologie Suede Leather Western Cowboy Boots £75 at Anthropologie (was £175) "I am obsessed with these cowboy boots, they are going to have to be added to my collection. The detailing is immaculate and I love the multitone of the leather." - Sophie

Anna + Nina Tiger Print Eco Cotton Tablecloth £56 at Anthropologie (was £84) "I've just moved house, and I cant wait for spring to come round so that I can host dinner parties from the dining table. This might be the jazziest tablecloth that I've seen, and it is living rent free in my mind." - Sophie

Shannon’s picks:

Ribbed Glass Taper Candle Holder £14 at Anthropologie (was £18) "I’m always looking out for chic candlestick holders and these are perfect. You only need a couple to situate on the dining table and it’s enough of a statement! I have my eye on the brown shade in particular." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Maeve Backless V-Neck Waistcoat £45 at Anthropologie (was £90) "I really need to up my evening wardrobe. The Covid years have resulted in my wardrobe comprising mostly of comfy knits, and I’m always stuck for things to wear on nights out. I have vowed that anything I buy for a particular occasion must have longevity and be versatile enough to be worn over and over again—this backless waistcoat is just that. I couldn’t be more in love with it." - Shannon

Plenaire Skin Frosting Deeply Hydrating Mask £26 at Anthropologie (was £39) "This hydrating mask has been a favourite for mine for a couple of years now. It’s super fun to use and leaves skin glowing, plump and generally healthy-looking. It’s just the product for my sensitive and irritated winter skin." - Shannon

Valeza’s picks:

ALIGNE Gabriella Long-Sleeve Zip-Front Corduroy Midi Dress £77 at Anthropologie (was £129) "Whenever I see an Aligne piece on sale, my interest is piqued, and this corduroy midi dress is the perfect piece to take into spring." - Valeza

Anna + Nina The Endless Love Bubble Glass Tape Candle Holder £16 at Anthropologie (was £42) "I adore Anna + Nina's homeware, and this bubble-detail candlestick holder would make a beautiful statement on any tablescape. I can't quite believe it's currently 62% off!" - Valeza

Set of 2 Taper Candles £3 at Anthropologie (was £12) "To pair with your new holders, these 75%-off tapered candles are perfect. At only £3 (and with such stunning colours to choose from), I'm stocking up before they're gone." - Valeza

Luna Pinstripe Waistcoat £45 at Anthropologie (was £90) "This chic waistcoat is currently half price and will pair beautifully with jeans, silky skirts and tailored trousers alike." - Valeza

Seen Worn Kept Seamed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £37 at Anthropologie (was £125) "These wide-leg jeans can be styled in so many different ways and are reduced by 70%!" - Valeza

True Western Faux-Leather Belt £25 at Anthropologie (was £50) "Pair them with this sleek western belt for a subtle way to tap into the cowgirl trend." - Valeza

Vaisselle for Anthropologie Ceramic Jug £28 at Anthropologie (was £52) "Ever since our Features Editor Mischa tried romanticising her life for a week I've been keen to incorporate more micro joys into my routine. This beautiful printed jug is just the thing. The fact that it's 46% off is just a bonus, really." - Valeza

Matilda Goad & Co. Bar Tools Set £48 at Anthropologie (was £88) "My obsession with Matilda Goad's collection for Anthropologie knows no bounds, so obviously I'm snapping up this chic bar tools set." - Valeza