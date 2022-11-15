The best coffee machines to buy now, tried and tested by team MC

So, you're looking for the best coffee machine? Well, you've come to the right place. Whether it's a gift (opens in new tab) for someone else or a treat for yourself, here at Marie Claire UK we know how important good coffee can be. In fact, it's an integral part of our morning routines, so we took it upon ourselves to test a selection of highly-rated machines, to really see what all the fuss was about.

How to choose the best coffee machine for your home

When choosing the best coffee machine, it's important to think about what you like to drink. If you're partial to a strong morning espresso, then an espresso machine (opens in new tab) will most likely be the way to go. However, if a frothy latte is more your thing, you'll want a machine that comes equipped with a milk frother.

It's also worth considering how much space you have in your kitchen, as some machines can take up a lot more room than others.

Finally, think about how much you want to spend. In our roundup, we've included both affordable and luxury options, whatever your budget. A good coffee machine really is a great investment, as you won't find yourself buying a takeaway coffee every day. In fact, by buying one of these, you're practically saving yourself money. You are welcome.

The best coffee machines to buy now

We've tested every single one of the coffee machines below, so you know that you're getting our honest review. For more information, don't forget to check out our guide to how we work on product reviews (opens in new tab). Now, onto the good stuff...

1. Nespresso Vertuo Pop The best compact coffee machine Specifications Type of coffee: Pod Cup sizes: Four Milk frother included: No Easy to use: Yes

"If you don’t want a huge coffee machine in your kitchen, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a compact coffee maker that’s small in size, but big on taste. This machine stands at 31.4 cm tall, so hardly takes up any room on the kitchen bench and is easy to clean and store. Not only is it compact, but it's also extremely easy and quick to use and performs brilliantly. The stylish design comes in six colours, so it can blend in or stand out, whichever you prefer.

I really liked how the Nespresso Vertuo Pop can brew multiple sizes of coffee, from an espresso to a mug. It uses larger capsules, to make the best Nespresso coffee I’ve ever tasted, plus the capsules come in different sizes according to the type of coffee you want. There’s also a huge variety of flavours and strengths.

It’s a clever machine, with one-touch brewing, fast heat-up, automatic fast pod ejection, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology. I also liked that it’s made from 35% recycled plastic and the pods are aluminium, so can be recycled by sending back to Nespresso.

The only downside is the fact that the Nespresso coffee pods can be a little more expensive. It's worth noting that Vertuo pods are not the same size as standard Nespresso pods, or supermarket derivatives, so just one to bear in mind. " Ana Ospina, Designer.

Grind One Pod Machine The best eco-conscious design Specifications Type of coffee: Pod Cup sizes: Programmable dosing Milk frother: No Easy to use: Yes

"When I say I was excited about trying this coffee machine, I mean it: I was *excited*. I love coffee - sadly it doesn't love me quite so much, and I can only have one a day, pre 12pm. That said, I look forward to my morning coffee most days and no, I'm not ashamed to say it sometimes (often) gets me out of bed in the morning.

Testing the Grind One Pod Machine, the aesthetic is immediately noticeable. It's small enough, shiny and silver, made from stainless steel (so thought to last longer than other plastic alternatives which end up in landfill), and has a manual leaver, too, making it feel like it's built to make 'proper' coffee.

Pros, three weeks in: it was ridiculously simple to set up - I literally attached the mug tray, plugged it in, filled it with water, popped a pod in, and had delicious coffee! Noise-wise, it's quiet enough, and the crema (that's the creamy bit on top of the coffee, FYI) is consistent with each mug. Plus, it's really easy to choose how much coffee you want to be dispensed (great when you live with espresso fiends, like my partner), and the brand's Grind pods are some of the only home compostable pods currently available (it's also compatible with other major competitor pods, like Nespresso).

Cons: I thought that it was a bit of a shame that it didn't come with a milk frother. We have a separate one, but if you're after an all-rounded machine with which you can make cappuccinos and flat whites, this isn't for you. It's also on the pricier end of the spectrum, compared to competitors, and is delivered in an awful lot of cardboard.

Overall, I'm a fan - it looks great in my kitchen, is simple to use, and makes delicious coffee. Sure, it may be more expensive, but IMO, I'd rather invest in a higher-end option that lasts a lifetime and stops me from contributing to landfill every five years." Ally Head, Health Editor.



Tassimo by Bosch HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine Best affordable coffee machine Specifications Type of coffee: Pod Cup sizes: Dependant on pods Milk frother: No Easy to use: Yes

"For me, this machine is the perfect introduction into the world of coffee makers. It is so simple to use, the machine is nice and compact and you can purchase a range of pods depending on what you like to drink. You can even get hot chocolate pods if you don't fancy coffee.

All you have to do is fill the machine with water, pop in your chosen pod, press the button and watch as your cup of coffee comes to life. The only downside to this machine is that it doesn't come with a milk frother, but for the price, you really can't go wrong." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer.

Smeg Espresso Machine with Pump Best espresso machine Specifications Type of coffee: Ground coffee Cup sizes: Two Milk frother: Yes Easy to use: Yes

"I can't lie, the first thing that drew me to this machine was the way that it looked. In fact, I think it's one of the most aesthetically pleasing coffee machines ever to exist. It's great for espresso lovers, however you can also make lattes thanks to the milk frother.

After reading the instructions, I found it super simple to use, and felt like a real barista after using ground coffee for the first time. I couldn't recommend the machine enough, and might even have to purchase the toaster and kettle to match." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Best bean coffee machine Specifications Type of coffee: Bean and ground Cup sizes: Three Milk frother: Yes Easy to use: Yes

"If you prefer using coffee beans over pods, say hello to your new favourite coffee machine. The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is made for those who really take pride in the quality of their morning coffee, and it even comes with a milk frother to make a wide selection of drinks.

Although it took me a little while to figure out, once you've got the hang of it, it is super easy to use. You can also use ground coffee, so it's great if one of you wants decaf and one of you doesn't (like my partner and I). You can choose from three cup sizes and do two cups at once. Win win.

The only two things that I would make sure to consider before buying is that the machine is rather big, so make sure you've got enough space in your kitchen. It can also be a little noisy when grinding the beans, but trust me when I say it's worth it." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer.

Hotel Chocolat The Podster Coffee System Best coffee pod machine Specifications Type of coffee: Pod Cup sizes: Two Milk frother: No (but milk can be frothed in The Velvetiser) Easy to use: Yes

"This is a great coffee machine considering it's made by a company known for its chocolate making. The Podster uses Nespresso capsules and its very own Rabot Estate coffee pods which were surprisingly good and most importantly were fully recyclable via a Podcycler which comes with every machine. I loved the design - slim, lightweight and perfect for small workspaces. The soft touch buttons, smooth edges, heavy handle and chic charcoal colour add an upmarket luxury feel and make for a nice user experience first thing in the morning.

The set up was simple and straightforward while the coffee itself was impressive. You can’t fault its nine-bars of pressure, which made for a well rounded rich coffeeshop-standard espresso in the morning (on the Lungo setting made the perfect Americano too). As someone who really values the quality of my coffee at home, I used it for a month and was pleased that the consistency never slipped - always a great quality cup - although some dripping after each use means you need to empty the drip tray more regularly. If you purchase the accompanying charcoal Velvetiser it can efficiently froth milk for lattes. It's a little expensive but worth it if you're after a designer machine to compliment your kitchen. Substance and style." Andrea Thompson, Editor-In-Chief.

Sage Barista Express Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine with Milk Jug Best luxury coffee machine Specifications Type of coffee: Bean Cup sizes: Dependant on coffee type Milk frother: Yes Easy to use: Yes

"For a machine that wouldn't look out of place in your local Starbucks, say hello to the Sage Barista Express. This luxury coffee maker is definitely an investment, but you'll never have to visit a coffee shop again.

Not only does it look chic sat in my kitchen, but it can turn your coffee beans into a delicious espresso in under a minute. You can grind the beans right before extraction for full flavour, and you can bring out your inner barista thanks to the manual milk frothing function.

It is expensive, but if you are really into your coffee, then this is the way to go." Sunil Makan, Editor.

L'OR BARISTA Sublime Coffee Capsule Machine by Philips Best double coffee machine Specifications Type of coffee: Pod Cup sizes: One Milk frother: No Easy to use: Yes

"Fans of espresso, this is the investment for you. L’OR's BARISTA Sublime machine will certainly satisfy your need for a caffeine hit. The machine takes coffee pods, meaning you can easily select how strong you’d like your espresso to be. Not to mention, it’s compact and cute, so it will look just lovely on your kitchen bench, and won’t take up too much room if you’re in a small flat. Did I mention you can do two espressos at once? Perfect if your partner is also a fan.

The one thing to note though is that the machine does not come equipped with a milk frother, so it is definitely an option for those who like their espresso without any additions. Overall, I think it’s a great machine if espresso is your coffee of choice, and at just over £100, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment." Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor.