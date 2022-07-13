Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because who doesn't love a bargain?

We’ve been shopping online more than ever before – and more often than not, on Amazon. So naturally we can’t stop thinking about Amazon Prime Day 2022, which ends at midnight tonight.

The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

New to the joys of Amazon Prime Day? Essentially, it gives Prime members the opportunity to shop mega exclusive discounts. Think of it like a mini Black Friday for Amazon Prime customers only. This year’s discounts will last for two days, ending at midnight on Wednesday 13 July.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get access to these amazing deals, all you have to do is sign up below.

Video you may like:

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

To get you all excited, we’ve handpicked some of our favourite deals below, just keep on scrolling…

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, was £349.95 , now £175 | Amazon

Noise cancelling headphones are the perfect investment to make on Amazon Prime Day, and these over ear headphones by Bose boast wireless Bluetooth, Alexa voice control and a built-in microphone. View Deal

2021 Apple Watch SE, was £269 now £217 | Amazon

This Apple watch comes with lots of powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, track your daily activity and more. View Deal

Oral B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush, was £89.99 , now £38.76 | Amazon

Electric toothbrushes are an essential, but they’re normally on the pricey side, so Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get one. This Oral B one comes with a smart pressure sensor, three brushing modes and more. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, was £319.99 , now £179.99 | Amazon

This Shark hoover is a best seller, and it’s not hard to see why. The only issue is the price tag, with these clever vacuums costing big money, so when there’s a sale, it’s wise to jump on it. View Deal

When was Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 ran from Monday 21 June 2021 at 12am to Tuesday 22 June 2021 at 11:59pm. Prime Day was held in autumn the year before, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in 2021 it returned to its summertime schedule.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a kind of flash sale of enormous discounts on the site, with 2022 set to be its eighth year in existence.

Thousands of products go on offer over the two day shopping holiday – including some of Amazon’s own-brand products, like Alexa and Kindle. New offers are rolled out as often as every five minutes, so its worth keeping an eye on the website for the best live deals!

How much does Amazon Prime cost in the UK?

An Amazon Prime membership in the UK costs £79 per year, or £7.99 a month. If you’re a student, it’s considerably cheaper at just £39 per year or £3.99 a month – and you get a six month free trial instead of the regular 30 days.

As well as Prime Day deals, you’ll also get access to Lightning Deals half an hour early. Access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Music are also included.

Alongside access to exclusive deals, members are also bumped up to a priority delivery tier with free same-day and one-day delivery options. You can even receive your products in as short a time as one hour – but don’t panic if that’s not ideal. Simply turn on No-Rush Delivery and it’ll push back your delivery to a time that’s more convenient.

How do I shop the Amazon Prime Day deals?

You will need a Prime membership to get your hands on those all-important Amazon Prime Day 2022 savings.

Is Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday better?

Prime Day is fairly similar to Black Friday on Amazon, with the e-tailer offering huge savings on both events. When it comes to other sites however, Black Friday is by far the bigger occasion, with few other retailers marking Prime Day.

That said, Amazon has such a broad choice of products on offer that it’s well worth keeping your eyes on your favourites for a flash deal. If you plan well and do both, you can scatter your money-spending over two months rather than one.

What type of deals are on Prime Day?

With literally thousands of deals across Amazon’s broad selection, there are usually two types of bargains: Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals.

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon runs Lightning Deals, something that is rolled out as often as every five minutes on Prime Day. Just to add to the pressure, these deals will come with a little timer and availability bar showing how many are left in stock. Fun, right?

Top tip: Be sure to act quick with Lightning Deals – in fact, buy a product within 15 minutes of putting it in your shopping cart. Any longer than that, Amazon will automatically eject the item and you’ll have to start all over again.

Amazon Flash Deals

Throughout the week, a few products (in small numbers) that are very rarely on sale will be available at a massively discounted price. They’re usually only on sale for a matter of hours, so you have to be on it on the day, as they’ll be gone in, well, a flash… Get it?

If you’ve missed out on anything, you can always try your luck by joining a waitlist on a product. It might get restocked, or somebody might change their mind about a big purchase.

Do other retailers offer Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day – as its name suggests – is only done by Amazon, but other retailers, like John Lewis, have been known to get involved in terms of price-matching, offering similar deals on certain products during the sale. We would definitely recommend checking in case something on your wish list sells out.

We will keep this page updated so check back here for the latest updates.