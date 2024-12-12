Kate Middleton always provides elegant and elevated Christmas day outfit inspiration - these are the pieces she relies upon for the best festive looks

Kate Middleton Christmas Outfits
Here at Marie Claire, we keep a close eye on the royals year round for elegant and elevated style inspiration; however, if there’s one time of year when they really excel themselves sartorially, stepping out in some seriously enviable outfits, it’s Christmas. And, if there’s one royal who has become a pro at pulling together looks that feel both joyfully festive and incredibly chic in equal measure it’s of course the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Whether she’s heading to the Christmas day church service, attending festive events or simply sharing an annual family photo, Kate’s seasonal looks always feel perfectly chosen to channel the festive mood, and so, who better to look to for our own Christmas day dressing inspiration.

Luckily, Princess Kate sticks to a few failsafe outfit formulas when it comes to planning her best Christmas outfits. From chic dress coats to easy-to-wear knee high boots, her go-to looks are incredibly easy to recreate even without access to a royal dressing room. For formal events, it’s show stopping dresses that Kate favours and we’ve even found a few that are still in stock so you can get your hands on the exact styles she loves. As I’m sure you're aware however, Kate’s actual pieces tend to sell out quickly so we’ve also included some inspired styles from Kate’s favourite brands so you can recreate her looks yourself.

Plus, with Kate back on royal duty, we predict she’ll be stepping out in a whole host of incredible new looks in the coming weeks so watch this space to keep up to date with all her best Christmas looks…

Kate Middleton’s favourite tailored coats

Kate Middleton Christmas

Tailored dress coats are a piece Kate relies on year round however never are they a more important part of her wardrobe than when the temperature drops. For Christmas, she regularly pairs her coats with sleek boots and a simple clutch bag for an understated, elegant look.

Karen Millen Wool Blend Embellished Belted Tailored Longline Coat
Karen Millen Wool Blend Embellished Belted Tailored Longline Coat

Holland Cooper Dowdeswell Coat
Holland Cooper Dowdeswell Coat

Phase Eight Anouk Fur Collar Event Coat
Phase Eight Anouk Fur Collar Event Coat

Fold Knightley Coat Dark Forest Green Wool Blend Twill
Fold Knightley Coat Dark Forest Green Wool Blend Twill

2. Kate Middleton’s favourite Christmas day dresses

When it comes to dresses, Kate regularly leans into the palette of the season opting for forest green and red tones. Back in 2022 she took to instagram in the Needle & Thread sequin dress below to announce her Together At Christmas event and you can still get your hands on it for your own princess moment.

Needle & Thread Aurora Ballerina Dress
Needle & Thread Aurora Ballerina Dress

Emilia Wickstead Glenda midi dress
Emilia Wickstead Glenda midi dress

LK Bennett Lena Red Crepe Fit and Flare Dress
LK Bennett Lena Red Crepe Fit and Flare Dress

Finery London Velvet Frill Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress
Finery London Velvet Frill Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress

3. Kate Middleton’s favourite heeled boots

Kate Middleton Christmas

While Kate Middleton usually sticks to classic court heels, when the weather gets colder, she makes the change to chic heeled boots instead. Most recently, for last weeks state visit, she paired her burgundy dress coat with a pair of co-ordinating Gianvitto Rossi boots for a tonal look that's just perfection.

Aquazzura 85mm Sellier boots
Aquazzura 85mm Sellier boots

Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede ankle boots
Gianvito Rossi Piper 85 suede ankle boots

Fairfax and Favour Soho ink Heeled Knee-high Boots
Fairfax and Favour Soho ink Heeled Knee-high Boots

Dune Simple Almond Toe Block Heel Boots
Dune Simple Almond Toe Block Heel Boots

4. Kate Middleton’s favourite clutch bags

Kate Middleton Christmas

When it comes to accessories, Kate usually keeps things simple, especially at Christmas. A classic clutch bag is her go-to, whether it's a Mulberry Bayswater Clutch or her favourite Emmy London styles for a timeless feel.

Mulberry Pre-loved Bayswater Clutch Wallet
Mulberry Pre-loved Bayswater Clutch Wallet

Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag
Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag

Aspinal of London Mayfair® 2 Clutch Bag
Aspinal of London Mayfair® 2 Clutch Bag

Stuart Weitzman The VIP Crystal Clutch
Stuart Weitzman The VIP Crystal Clutch

5. Kate Middleton’s favourite jewellery

Kate Middleton Christmas

When she's not opting for the royal jewels, Kate loves to finish her looks with some of our favourite jewellery brands. From Monica Vinader to Missoma and Sezane, her favourite pieces makes the perfect pairing to all your Christmas party outfits.

Soru Jewellery Ruby 18kt gold-plated earrings
Soru Jewellery Ruby 18kt gold-plated earrings

Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings

Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Chain Necklace
Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Chain Necklace

Sezane Jean Earrings
Sezane Jean Earrings

