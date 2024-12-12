Kate Middleton always provides elegant and elevated Christmas day outfit inspiration - these are the pieces she relies upon for the best festive looks

Here at Marie Claire, we keep a close eye on the royals year round for elegant and elevated style inspiration; however, if there’s one time of year when they really excel themselves sartorially, stepping out in some seriously enviable outfits, it’s Christmas. And, if there’s one royal who has become a pro at pulling together looks that feel both joyfully festive and incredibly chic in equal measure it’s of course the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Whether she’s heading to the Christmas day church service, attending festive events or simply sharing an annual family photo, Kate’s seasonal looks always feel perfectly chosen to channel the festive mood, and so, who better to look to for our own Christmas day dressing inspiration.

Luckily, Princess Kate sticks to a few failsafe outfit formulas when it comes to planning her best Christmas outfits. From chic dress coats to easy-to-wear knee high boots, her go-to looks are incredibly easy to recreate even without access to a royal dressing room. For formal events, it’s show stopping dresses that Kate favours and we’ve even found a few that are still in stock so you can get your hands on the exact styles she loves. As I’m sure you're aware however, Kate’s actual pieces tend to sell out quickly so we’ve also included some inspired styles from Kate’s favourite brands so you can recreate her looks yourself.

Plus, with Kate back on royal duty, we predict she’ll be stepping out in a whole host of incredible new looks in the coming weeks so watch this space to keep up to date with all her best Christmas looks…

Kate Middleton’s favourite tailored coats

Tailored dress coats are a piece Kate relies on year round however never are they a more important part of her wardrobe than when the temperature drops. For Christmas, she regularly pairs her coats with sleek boots and a simple clutch bag for an understated, elegant look.

2. Kate Middleton’s favourite Christmas day dresses

When it comes to dresses, Kate regularly leans into the palette of the season opting for forest green and red tones. Back in 2022 she took to instagram in the Needle & Thread sequin dress below to announce her Together At Christmas event and you can still get your hands on it for your own princess moment.

3. Kate Middleton’s favourite heeled boots

While Kate Middleton usually sticks to classic court heels, when the weather gets colder, she makes the change to chic heeled boots instead. Most recently, for last weeks state visit, she paired her burgundy dress coat with a pair of co-ordinating Gianvitto Rossi boots for a tonal look that's just perfection.

4. Kate Middleton’s favourite clutch bags

When it comes to accessories, Kate usually keeps things simple, especially at Christmas. A classic clutch bag is her go-to, whether it's a Mulberry Bayswater Clutch or her favourite Emmy London styles for a timeless feel.

5. Kate Middleton’s favourite jewellery

When she's not opting for the royal jewels, Kate loves to finish her looks with some of our favourite jewellery brands. From Monica Vinader to Missoma and Sezane, her favourite pieces makes the perfect pairing to all your Christmas party outfits.