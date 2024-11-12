Kate Middleton is the queen of the coat dress — here’s how you can get the look

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the reaction to Kate Middleton’s back-to-back public appearances over the weekend has proved just that. The Princess, who has been dealing with ongoing cancer treatment, announced she would be making a gradual return to her Royal duties earlier this year.

Facing the spotlight (and the scrutiny that comes with it) after undergoing chemotherapy is no mean feat, so it’s easy to see why the Princess relied on tried-and-tested wardrobe staples.

On Saturday night, she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, a musical tribute to the Armed Forces of Britain and the Commonwealth, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She wore what many suspect to be her Alexander McQueen box pleat coat dress — previously worn at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — with updated gold buttons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday morning, she attended the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. She opted to wear her black Catherine Walker military-inspired midi-coat, a piece she first wore for Remembrance Sunday in 2020 and again in 2022 during a visit to the Army Training Centre Pirbright. Once again, the buttons were updated (this time to black velvet) and she added a matching velvet bow to the coat’s collar.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first — rewearing an outfit always scores major style points in our book. And customising clothes to give them a refresh? Even more chic sustainability points.

While both of Kate’s coat dresses are older and likely custom-made items, we’ve found some slick alternatives to help you nail the trend. Pair with low-denier tights and pointed-toe pumps for the ultimate homage.

Shop Coat Dresses

Karen Millen Italian Manteco Wool Blend Tailored Flared Skirt Midaxi Coat £263.40 at Karen Millen With 40% off, this Italian wool blend number from Karen Millen ticks all the boxes. The nipped in waist and wide skirt gives a super feminine silhouette. Make like the princess and switch out the buttons for gold ones.

Alexander McQueen Women's Single-breasted Coat in Black £ 2,900 at Alexander McQueen Kate is a renowned fan of Alexander McQueen — this coat would certainly be an investment piece. Showcasing the master tailoring the label’s namesake designer was known for, this is a timeless style that could be worn again and again.

Mango Structured Wool Coat £ 169.99 at Mango For high-end on the high-street, Mango never ceases to disappoint. The straight, long-line cut of this coat makes it super wearable. An instantly polished outfit in one.

Roland Mouret Tailored Coat Dress £950 at Harrods The triple-button detail on the sleeves of this coat dress echo that of the princess’s. It’s smart yet ladylike, with the defined shoulders giving major power dressing vibes.

All Saints Augusta Cashmere Wool Blend Coat £399 at All Saints The shoulder and sleeve details on this coat take inspiration from military designs, similar to Kate’s Catherine Walker version (at a fraction of the price).

Emilia Wickstead Kalonice Wrap Coat Dress in Black Double Crepe £2,160 at Emilia Wickstead Despite the founder hailing from New Zealand, Emilia Wickstead is synonymous with modern British femininity. While this crepe coat dress isn’t the cheapest of options, the wrap design is super flattering and the subtle belt detail adds interest.

& Other Stories Single Breasted Wool Blend Coat With Belt £119 (was £175) at ASOS For close to £100, this elegant version from & Other Stories is an affordable way to tap into the coat dress trend without compromising on style.