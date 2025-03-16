Roksanda's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection included three upcycled pieces- here's what to know
Take a peek inside the brand's colourful wonderland
For the last 20 years, Roksanda Ilinčić has been at the forefront of seamlessly merging the world of expression with the craft of design at London Fashion Week through her eponymous label, ROKSANDA.
Delivering collections with structural shapes that are intricately made to perfection with strategic colour blocking techniques that have always managed to light up an otherwise dull London day.
"In the centre of my work is the woman and everything she expresses and endures. It's also about merging the art of expression with the craft of design. I want to create pieces that feel both contemporary and timeless, garments that have a lasting quality but also speak to the moment we’re in," says Ilinčić in conversation with Marie Claire UK.
"There’s something deeply personal in each design, a quiet invitation for individuality to emerge. I want the pieces to feel like an extension of the wearer’s strength and presence."
And this Autumn/Winter 2025 collection was no different.
Delivering a 35-piece collection, ROKSANDA collaborated with Dylon Detergent for the ultimate display of garment care. Reaching into the brand's extensive archive and gently renewing three pieces with Dylon innovative formula to showcase how simple extending your garment's life can be.
"Dylon has added an extra layer to my longstanding affinity for colour and a bold vibrancy that’s always been a cornerstone of what I do—going through my fabric archive and choosing what to experiment with felt like a conversation between the old and the new," says Ilinčić. "The three runway looks created a wonderful spotlight of chosen fabrications from the past with an exciting sense of innovation and renewal."
The three archival pieces perfectly complemented the rest of the collection and stood as an example of ROKSANDA's prominent aesthetic whilst demonstrating how easy upcycling your clothes can be.
This season, the creative director turned to artist Phyllida Barlow for inspiration. Known for her unwieldy, playful, and colourful installations, Barlow's work has long inspired Ilinčić, from her use of recycled materials to the exploration behind her work.
"I admire Phyllida’s way of repurposing discarded objects and breathing new life into something otherwise forgotten," says Ilinčić. "For this collection, we revisited old materials and trims, many of which had been used in previous collections, and reimagined them into something entirely new.
What followed was architectural success that featured soft drapery, structural tailoring, and bright displays of ROKSANDA's prowess when it comes to using colour. Completed with Dylon's expert touches to advocate how long-lasting style can go hand-in-hand with responsible consumption.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
