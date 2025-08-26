Still thinking about those M&S suede loafers that sold out within days? Or perhaps you regret not getting your hands on the high-street brand's viral spring jacket that dominated stylish women's wardrobes earlier this year—and would actually make the perfect light layer for this tricky between-seasons period.

Nothing haunts us quite like a missed fashion purchase opportunity, particularly when once you've finally made up your mind to invest, said item has long-since sold out. For savvy shoppers, however, there are always the resale sites—and unsurprisingly, Marks & Spencer is one of the most in-demand brands on eBay, with searches for its items increasing by a whopping 525% in the past year alone.

Now, M&S is making this part all the easier by partnering with eBay directly.

(Image credit: courtesy ebay)

The much-loved British high-street brand has teamed up with eBay to create its first-ever dedicated resale service, that launches online today. Simply visit the official M&S x eBay store to shop pre-loved clothing, footwear and accessories—viral sell-outs, included—for a fraction of their original price, while also being safe in the knowledge that doing so is a step in the right direction for the sustainable fashion movement, too.

“For nearly three decades, eBay has partnered with fashion brands to help them sell seamlessly at every stage of the inventory lifecycle, while championing the principles of re-commerce and the circular economy," explains Kirsty Keoghan, eBay's senior director for fashion in Europe. "M&S is a beloved British institution, known for its enduring quality and style, and a staple in wardrobes across the UK. Welcoming M&S to the eBay marketplace represents an exciting milestone in our mission to make circular fashion more accessible, appealing, and scalable.”

(Image credit: courtesy M&S)

The move is also great news for those looking to give their own M&S pieces a new lease of life—and sell clothes online without the extra faff of listing the items themselves. Thanks to the new take-back scheme, customers need only complete a short online form to be able to send off their pre-loved M&S items via free courier to Reskinned, that will professionally clean, repair and list those in re-wearable condition directly on the new M&S x eBay store. Even better, those who do so will be rewarded with a £5 M&S voucher to spend online—so it's a win for your wallet, wardrobe and environment to boot.

Shop pre-loved fashion gems via the Marks & Spencer x eBay store now.

