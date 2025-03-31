Fashion insiders can't get enough of this almost-sold-out viral spring jacket

Spring has finally sprung, meaning it's high time to pack those chunky cashmere jumpers and winter coats well away, and start embracing your warm-weather wardrobe once more. It's always a joy when dresses, sandals, sunglasses and shirts can finally come back to the fore—though while we wait for the weather to play ball, it's well worth keeping a few extra layers to hand, too.

That's where a spring jacket comes in. A between-seasons style saviour, it can be worn atop a breezy dress, or paired with a simple t-shirt and jeans, to instantly transform an outfit from summer-only to unpredictable British weather-appropriate.

Finding the perfect style, however, is the biggest challenge of all. A leather jacket is often too warm and anything suede risks getting ruined by rain, while opting for a full-length trench can feel like tempting fate in the wrong direction... Luckily, M&S has come to the rescue with a design that offers the best of both worlds.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Utility Trucker Jacket £65 at M&S

The high-street heavyweight's answer to our spring styling prayers? The M&S Cotton Utility Trucker Jacket, which reached viral status the second it dropped earlier this month—and sold out the very same week. Little wonder: its breathable material, waterproof finish, chic neutral shade, oversized pockets, and statement shoulders combine to create what might just be the perfect outerwear layer for this time of year.

And the style set certainly agrees: we've already spotted the viral M&S jacket on a number of tastemakers and editors, and it's top of half the Marie Claire UK team's new-season wish lists.

And now, after weeks of waiting, the style is finally back in stock, both online and in select stores—though once again, it's selling out at lightning speed. Get it while you still can... Your spring wardrobe will thank you.

Already gone in your size? Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the best new jackets from M&S' latest collection, that are every bit as stylish and Instagram-worthy as the viral Utility Trucker style.

Shop M&S' best spring jackets

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Short Utility Jacket £69 at M&S