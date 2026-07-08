I Just Got Back From the Marbella Club—Here's Everything I Packed for a Luxurious Week in Spain

Former jewellery designer turned brand consultant, Leila Kashanipour has carved out her own lane by doing what she does best: perfecting the art of the finishing touch. Now a content creator, she understands the power of accessories to elevate an outfit and masterfully mixes prints, textures, statement pieces, and under-the-radar brands to create looks that are distinctly hers. As schools break up and summer holidays fast approach, we asked her, as one of our Marie Claire Masters, to give us the lowdown on what she packs for her summer getaways. Here, she shares everything she packed for a week in Marbella with her mother.

For a stay at the iconic Marbella Club, my approach to packing centred on one quietly brilliant philosophy: the power of the set. Coordinated pieces require less deliberation and deliver instant, considered style. A kind of automatic elegance that removes the guesswork entirely.

My intention for this particular trip was to dress down without compromising sophistication. Heels were deliberately left behind (minus one for a picture opportunity, ha!), as, with the hotel's breathtaking grounds as my primary backdrop, I wanted to move freely while still feeling elevated. The goal was polished but never overdone.

Silk and satin sets, often with a whisper of delicate detail, became the cornerstone of my wardrobe. There is something inherently luxurious about the way these fabrics read… effortless in their nature, yet undeniably refined. The beauty of a well-chosen set lies in its versatility: accessorised thoughtfully, the same piece can shift seamlessly from a languid afternoon on the terrace to a candlelit evening.

Above all, I believe in packing with intention. The occasion, the atmosphere, the destination—each trip tells its own story, and your wardrobe should reflect that. For me, no two packing lists are ever the same. Scroll below to see everything I packed for a week in Marbella which includes some of my all time favourite holiday looks.

White Mini Dress + Novelty Bag

Striped Crochet Set + Sandals

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

Neutral Silk Trouser Set + XXL Sunglasses

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)

Blue Silk Co-Ord + Chunky Necklace

(Image credit: Leila Kashanipour)