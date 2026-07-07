How Ella Bright’s Character in Off Campus Proves Boobs Don’t Have to Be the Main Focus—For Once

When I started watching the hit TV series Off Campus—the show that has middle-aged women in a chokehold—I expected to be talking about the romance. Instead, I found myself thinking about Hannah’s boobs. Not because the show was drawing attention to them, but surprisingly because it wasn't.

Here was a young woman with a fuller chest wearing T-shirts, cute cardigans and jeans without every outfit being engineered to maximise cleavage or every glimpse of a bra turning into a moment of titillation (pardon the pun). She wasn’t squeezed into lace balconettes that no university student would realistically wear to class, nor was her body treated as shorthand for sex appeal. She simply existed as a woman with bigger breasts. That shouldn’t feel groundbreaking. Somehow, it does.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Television has become remarkably good at celebrating different kinds of beauty, but when it comes to young female leads, there are still recurring visual archetypes. On one end, there are actresses like Zendaya, whose slim frame has become synonymous with modern fashion campaigns and effortless cool. On the other, there are stars like Sydney Sweeney, whose curves are often embraced as part of their on-screen appeal and whose styling frequently leans into overt femininity and sexualisation. Now it goes without saying that both of these women are beautiful and both deserve to dress however they choose, but somewhere between those two familiar images sits another body type that rarely gets to exist without commentary.

This is where I think the character of Hannah fits in. She has what many women would probably describe as a normal body. She has breasts that require actual support. Clothes fit her the way clothes fit so many of us: sometimes slightly awkwardly, sometimes comfortably, never as though they were designed solely for the male gaze.

As someone who has been a long standing member of the bigger boob club, I noticed it almost immediately. Not because I spend my life looking for women who resemble me on screen, but because it’s surprisingly rare to see someone whose body isn’t treated as a costume decision.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women with fuller busts know the strange balancing act that comes with getting dressed. The exact same white T-shirt that looks understated on someone with a smaller chest can suddenly be read as “sexy.” A button-up shirt gaps in just the wrong place. A simple vest top attracts attention that was never invited. Your body is interpreted before you’ve said a word.

Film and television have often reflected that same logic. Women with larger busts are frequently styled to accentuate their figures, as though curves must always be part of the story. If they’re not being presented as overtly sexy, they’re often hidden beneath oversized silhouettes. There rarely seems to be space for a woman who simply gets dressed without her body becoming the defining feature of the character.

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Off Campus offers some relief in this way with Hannah being attractive because she’s witty, intelligent and emotionally layered, not because the camera continually reminds us of her figure. Her curves aren’t hidden, but neither are they emphasised. They’re simply there, treated with the same casual normality afforded to countless other female protagonists.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

I personally think that though the distinction may be subtle, it's incredibly important. Representation isn’t just about seeing different body types on screen; it’s about seeing those bodies freed from the assumptions we’ve attached to them.

Maybe that’s why Hannah feels so refreshing?! Not because she’s redefining beauty, but because she’s portraying something television has quietly overlooked for years: a young woman with an entirely ordinary, curvier body whose existence isn’t framed through either fashion fantasy or sex appeal. Sometimes, she’s just wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a very normal bra. And for many of us watching, that feels surprisingly radical.

Off Campus is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.