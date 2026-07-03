When choosing a summer holiday destination, what factors feel most important? Flight options? Price? Perhaps proximity to the sea? There may, however, be another element worth considering, and it all comes down to branding. Welcome to the world of the fashion house hotel takeover—the increasingly elaborate practice of luxury labels installing themselves at the world's most coveted coastal hotspots for the summer season.

Think branded deckchairs in Ibiza, Burberry-striped jetties on the French Riviera and a Gucci-emblazoned beach club in Monte Carlo, its Flora print steeped in genuine Monaco history.

It's part marketing, part genuine craft and entirely Pinterest-friendly—providing the perfect backdrop for many a photo. It also simply makes for a bit of fun, because why not waterski against a Burberry-branded backdrop or sip a Casablanca-themed smoothie while you're at it? Below, the destination pop-ups worth planning an entire holiday around. Or, at the very least, a day trip.

Dior x D Maris Bay, Datça Peninsula

(Image credit: D Maris Bay)

Widely considered the most luxurious destination in Türkiye—and where I was lucky enough to seek out this season's top sandal trends—D Maris Bay's Dior takeover is back for yet another season. Alongside the boutique, which is often one of the first locations to receive any new collection, sits a Dior-coded swimming pool, deckchairs, sun loungers and lilos, all more than worthy of an Instagram snap.

Visit here

Jacquemus x The Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum

(Image credit: The Mandarin Oriental Bodrum)

Jacquemus is making a splash at the Monte Carlo Beach Club, but did you know the brand has also popped up in Bodrum? It's perched at the Mandarin Oriental Paradise Bay with sleekly striped sun loungers and colourful cushions.

Visit here

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gucci x La Rose des Vents, Monte Carlo

(Image credit: La Rose des Vents)

From May to October, Gucci is celebrating its return to Monaco by taking over La Rose des Vents in Monte Carlo. The Flora motif—originally conceived by Vittorio Accornero for Princess Grace of Monaco—takes centre stage across sun loungers and umbrellas, with a special selection of Gucci accessories and ready-to-wear available exclusively at the Monte Carlo boutique and on gucci.com.

Visit here

Casablanca x The Six Senses, Ibiza

(Image credit: Casablance)

Casablanca has long felt effortlessly cool, so it's unsurprising to see the brand pop up in Ibiza, taking over the Six Senses Rocky Beach with boldly coloured cushions, sun loungers and sofas. An exclusive detox smoothie, named Casaway, has also been added to the beach menu, blending beetroot, pineapple, mango, coconut cream and matcha. And the playlist has been curated by Casablanca Founder and Creative Director Charaf Tajer, setting the tone for many a party, I'm sure.

Visit here

Burberry x Hôtel Belles Rives, Antibes

(Image credit: Burberry)

Bringing some British charm to the French Riviera, Burberry has collaborated with the historic Hôtel Belles Rives beach club. Picture checked deck chairs, Burberry-branded ice lollies and a jetty taken over entirely in blue and white. As an extra special touch, the brand is also offering exclusive Burberry experiences, including waterskiing.

Visit here

Chloé x Es More, Formentera

(Image credit: Es More)

The island of Formentera might only be 12 miles long, but this summer a number of luxury labels are all vying for precious space, Chloé included. From the 16th June to 31st September, the boho brand can be found at Carrer de Ramon Llull, 10-12, 07860 Sant Francesc Xavier, Balearic Islands, Spain, parading the à La Plage collection of fun florals, broderie anglaise, and statement accessories.



Visit here