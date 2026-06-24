Jelly Heels Are Summer's Most Unexpectedly Chic Shoe—and Grown Women Can't Stop Wearing Them

Jelly and ice cream, Jellycat toys, even jellied eels—jelly is the prefix of many a beloved item, and fashion has just added another to the list: jelly heels.

Following the wider jelly shoe trend that took over the feet of the coolest dressers last summer—their origins traceable back through the 80s, 90s and early 00s—the jelly heel is a more refined, sophisticated take on the classic plastic pump or flip flop. Still injecting a good deal of fun into any outfit, naturally. But now, luxury labels are leading the charge.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

The launch currently garnering the most attention? Jimmy Choo's Jelly Drop 50—a sporty, retro-inspired jelly heeled sandal worthy of any Y2K Pinterest board. The glitter style, especially. Barbara Palvin just stepped out in a pair in Cannes and I haven't gone a day without seeing them on my Instagram feed since.

Then there's the Chloé Ruched TPU Mule, plucked straight from the label's Spring/Summer 26 runway, which counts Iris Law, Tessa Thompson and a considerable number of other well-dressed women among its fans. Farm Rio's jelly heel strappy sandal feels even more eye-catching. And Tory Burch's heeled flip flop has been given a very welcome jellified upgrade. All furthering my point: jelly heels are having a huge moment.

(Image credit: Chloé)

Though each one is considerably more polished than the chunky plastic gladiators that last summer gave way to—and the styling has followed suit accordingly. Midi skirts and vest tops, capri pants and shirts, a failsafe jeans-and-T-shirt combination. The more pared-back the outfit, the further the jelly heels will go to add interest.

Scroll on for the jelly heels worth shopping now. Proof that grown-up dressing and a bit of fun are not, in fact, mutually exclusive.