This Trending T-Shirt Style Comes Approved by Zendaya and Alexa Chung—And It's So Easy to Throw On With Anything

If looking low-key is your goal this summer this one's for you

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Zendaya Vintage T-shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Zendaya is the opposite of a "smug married", except on last night's red carpet for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which took place in a meltingly-hot Paris, she had every right to be; not so much because of her husband but because of what she had chosen to wear: a gorgeously oversized T-shirt. Vintage, and naturally depicting the film's titular superhero, it was cool in both senses of the word; a lesson in undone summer dressing and not trying too hard.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The vintage T-shirt—or, in some cases, the vintage-esque T-shirt—is proving to be a hot-girl saviour this summer (especially if you dress it up with a pair of jelly shoes or smouldering heels). Jennifer Lawrence's off-duty wardrobe revolves around a rotation of tees—one of which pledges her allegiance to Mickey Mouse—which she pairs with elevated joggers or studded pants.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung is known for her vintage nous but, also, her "outfitcam" selfies that she's been posting on Instagram, most of which include what is a graphic or slogan tee (that's either vintage or has a lived-in look) from her extension collection.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Teaming hers with the ideal heatwave bottom half—fluid slips that grace the mid-calf—Chung makes a (very convincing) case for re-embracing the vintage-looking T-shirt, an item of clothing that might have defined your early '00s wardrobe if you were obsessed with the Olsens.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Vestiaire Collective's T-shirt section carries a wealth of pre-loved designer tees, but, really, your best bet is probably hanging in your local charity shop or nearest vintage boutique. And like Zendaya, who chose a motif that meant something to her, the best tee will telegraph something about your personality, whether that's your favourite band or cartoon character.

Shop The Best "Vintage" T-Shirts

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Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Writer

Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.