As a Fashion Editor, This is the Low-Effort, Polished Outfit I'd Wear Instead of a Dress in the Heat

A crisp co-ord set might be the easiest way to style out a heatwave

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Influencers wearing summer Coords 2026
(Image credit: @slipintostyle, Monikh x Faithfull, @alexisforeman)
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It's hard to summon a put-together outfit when the weather is set to scorchingly warm, which is why it's best to rely on pieces that were—quite literally—made for each other: co-ords.

Timed perfectly to coincide with our latest heatwave comes not one but two collaborations that include the kind of co-ord—easy and yet elegant—that will make holiday packing, but also getting dressed for the office, not a cinch but certainly manageable. The first comes from Monikh Dale, who's once again partnered with resort brand Faithfull, creating a capsule, Monikh x Faithfull, that mirrors the minimal silhouettes, and earthy colour palette, of the stylist's own wardrobe.

Monikh wearing a Faithful the brand coord

(Image credit: Faithfull The Brand)

Alexis Foreman has also collaborated with Asceno, another brand that does swimwear, and summer dressing, with an ease that you'll very much want to emulate. The AF x Asceno co-ords, available in espresso, white and black, are made from materials that will feel cool against the skin (the silk-twill tunic and matching pants set is particularly tantalising).

Keep scrolling to see which co-ords suit which occasions, although, truthfully, anything that feels comfortable will also look chic. And in this weather, that will be music to most ears.

Holiday Co-Ords

Sarah Corbett-Winder

Sarah Corbett-Winder

(Image credit: @sarah.corbettwinder)

Sarah Corbett-Winder's takes a "pile it on" approach to holiday dressing, but grounds the look with this checked two-piece—also from Faithfull. A shirt-and-shorts set is another tried-and-tested co-ord when you're by the beach, allowing you to separate the components and make them work harder (it's not their holiday!) with everything in your suitcase.

Evening Co-Ords

Monikh x Faithfull

Monikh x Faithfull

(Image credit: Monikh x Faithfull)

A knitted co-ord works especially well after the sun has set when you might otherwise need a layer. The Monikh x Faithfull collaboration has a plum duo—a slouchy knit that drops off one shoulder plus a maxi skirt—that will be effortless to wear but still make an impact.

Office Co-Ords

Ellie Delphine

Ellie Delphine

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

The office can be an oasis of air-conditioning during the hottest weeks of summer, but you have to get there in one piece. Ironically, a two-piece might be the slickest way to do heatwave workwear; a shirt-and-skirt set being a particularly good option that you can pair with simple leather sandals.

Weekend Co-Ords

Alexis Foreman

Alexis Foreman

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Many of the above co-ords will be suitable for off-duty, but the truly savvy will shop for a versatile set that can be worn multiple ways (a minidress that can also double as a top or subtly-tailored linen pants that can be styled with their partner or any of your other button-downs).