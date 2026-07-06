As a Fashion Editor, This is the Low-Effort, Polished Outfit I'd Wear Instead of a Dress in the Heat

It's hard to summon a put-together outfit when the weather is set to scorchingly warm, which is why it's best to rely on pieces that were—quite literally—made for each other: co-ords.

Timed perfectly to coincide with our latest heatwave comes not one but two collaborations that include the kind of co-ord—easy and yet elegant—that will make holiday packing, but also getting dressed for the office, not a cinch but certainly manageable. The first comes from Monikh Dale, who's once again partnered with resort brand Faithfull, creating a capsule, Monikh x Faithfull, that mirrors the minimal silhouettes, and earthy colour palette, of the stylist's own wardrobe.

(Image credit: Faithfull The Brand)

Alexis Foreman has also collaborated with Asceno, another brand that does swimwear, and summer dressing, with an ease that you'll very much want to emulate. The AF x Asceno co-ords, available in espresso, white and black, are made from materials that will feel cool against the skin (the silk-twill tunic and matching pants set is particularly tantalising).

Keep scrolling to see which co-ords suit which occasions, although, truthfully, anything that feels comfortable will also look chic. And in this weather, that will be music to most ears.

Holiday Co-Ords

Sarah Corbett-Winder's takes a "pile it on" approach to holiday dressing, but grounds the look with this checked two-piece—also from Faithfull. A shirt-and-shorts set is another tried-and-tested co-ord when you're by the beach, allowing you to separate the components and make them work harder (it's not their holiday!) with everything in your suitcase.

Evening Co-Ords

Monikh x Faithfull (Image credit: Monikh x Faithfull)

A knitted co-ord works especially well after the sun has set when you might otherwise need a layer. The Monikh x Faithfull collaboration has a plum duo—a slouchy knit that drops off one shoulder plus a maxi skirt—that will be effortless to wear but still make an impact.

Monikh x Faithfull Micah Top £210 at Faithfull Monikh Dale's collaboration with Faithfull, her second to date, contains a knitted co-ord that's perfect for evenings in the city or, equally, by the coast. Monikh x Faithfull Micah Skirt £285 at Faithfull This knitted maxi skirt, in a pleasingly deep shade of plum, could also be teamed with a tank. Massimo Dutti Striped Sarouel Trousers With Cummerbund Detail £119 at Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti has a wealth of co-ords, but this halter-neck style would look particularly good with ankle-tie gladiator sandals at dusk. Massimo Dutti Striped Sarouel Trousers With Cummerbund Detail £119 at Massimo Dutti These striped trousers, complete with cummerbund waist, will suit a multitude of occasions.

Office Co-Ords

The office can be an oasis of air-conditioning during the hottest weeks of summer, but you have to get there in one piece. Ironically, a two-piece might be the slickest way to do heatwave workwear; a shirt-and-skirt set being a particularly good option that you can pair with simple leather sandals.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Toteme Fitted Jersey Shirt £390 at Toteme A lightweight jersey shirt can be surprisingly chic—not to mention office-smart—with a matching column skirt. Toteme Draped Jersey Skirt £380 at Toteme The skirt can also be weekend-friendly when teamed with a simple white tank. COS Sailor-Collar Knitted Top £65 at COS This sailor-knit is smart but won't feel stifling on your commute into work. COS Knitted Flared Mini Skirt £65 at COS This knitted mini would suit ballet flats, simple leather sandals or loafers, depending on the heat of the day.

Weekend Co-Ords

Many of the above co-ords will be suitable for off-duty, but the truly savvy will shop for a versatile set that can be worn multiple ways (a minidress that can also double as a top or subtly-tailored linen pants that can be styled with their partner or any of your other button-downs).