These were the biggest brands, trends and accessories of 2022, according to Lyst

Lyst's Year in Fashion is a highly anticipated annual occurrence. Each year, the fashion search platform crunches the numbers to bring us all the data and analytics on the year that was, charting the rise of trends, brands and even industry figures.

This morning, the company debuted its most recent figures and we have to say, there were certainly some interesting findings.

In news that will come as surprise to precisely no one, Lyst announced 2022's trend of the year as Barbiecore, noting that there was a 416% increase in searches for all things pink over the last 12 months.

In the realm of trending brands, Lyst crowned Miu Miu with the top spot. Not only did the luxury designer's mini skirts send the internet into a flurry, but Lyst notes that Miu Miu's ever-so-chic ballet flats were the most popular item on the platform following their release.

Jacquemus' collection with sportswear giant Nike was listed as the collab of the year, while Prada's re-nylon re-edition bag was the year's most-in-demand arm candy. Birkenstock's Boston clogs were the top choice in footwear. Keep scrolling for more insights into Lyst's Year in Fashion.

Brand of the year: Miu Miu

Last October, Miu Miu debuted its collection which featured the now-iconic mini skirt set. The co-ord was so popular, it garnered its own dedicated Instagram page and a hoard of publicity thanks to multiple celebrity sightings and spotlights in magazines.

This runway created a new-found interest in the brand, with Lyst noting that searches for Miu Miu increased 34% year-on-year. Miu Miu's ballet flats and Wander bag also became trending items on the platform, not to mention, its SS23 show garnered 23 million views on TikTok.

Trend of the year: Barbiecore

Very few people will be surprised to hear that Barbiecore was named Lyst's trend of the year. Hot pink was practically inescapable this summer with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Zendaya and Florence Pugh getting in on the trend.

According to Lyst, after Margot Robbie was spotted on the set of the new Barbie movie, searches for the colour pink increased by 416%. In addition to this, Valentino's completely pink runway set also has a hand in increasing demand for the saturated shade. Lyst reports that a week after Valentino's F/W23 show, searches for pink increased 152%.

Shoe of the year: Birkenstock Boston Clogs

While Lyst often reports on the popularity of luxury designer brands, this year's most in-demand shoe came courtesy of Birkenstock. According to Lyst, searches for the shoe increased 593% in the first 6 months of 2022. No doubt in part thanks to famous faces, including Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson sporting the item.

Bag of the year: Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition Bag

Seen slung over the shoulder of just about every influencer under the sun, as well as celebrities including Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, Prada's re-nylon bag was undoubtedly a popular pick this year. Lyst reports that the bag garnered a 131% increase in searches over the summer.

The style has also captured the attention of Gen Z, with the hashtag #PradaNylonBag generating a total of 4.2 million views on TikTok.