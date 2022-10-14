Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Busy, busy.

It was the finale that launched a thousand Instagram stories: Bella Hadid standing statuesque on stage at Coperni, while two people with spray cans painted a dress onto her body. Miraculously, within moments the spray turned into fabric, allowing Bella to glide off the catwalk, triumphant in staging one of the most memorable fashion show finales in some time.

Between that viral Coperni moment and turns at Versace, Tom Ford, Burberry and more, there is no denying that Bella Hadid has had an extremely successful fashion season. Walking a grand total of 19 shows, Hadid has been heralded as the new queen of the catwalk, earning her place as an emerging supermodel one step at a time.

On TikTok fans are claiming her dedication is unmatched, sighting Bella as the “hardest working model” in the industry. However, while Bella might be the one we’re seeing most across social media (the spray-on dress moment garnered 6.9 million views on Coperni’s post alone) there are other models who are racking up even higher step counts.

Throughout fashion month, Bella Hadid appeared in 19 shows, yet some of the other top models in the industry walked upwards of 30. According to Models.com, Venezuelan beauty América González was the most utilised model this season walking a total of 36 shows, while Sherry Shi was a close second, walking 35. Rachel Marx and Sacha Quenby each took to the catwalk a total of 33 times, and Alaato Jazyper appeared in 31 shows.

It is quite the feat when you think about the fact that fashion month takes place across four different cities, with each show occurring in a completely different location. Plus there can be hours of pre-show hair and makeup involved, as well.

While we certainly don’t want to take anything away from Bella Hadid (she has undoubtedly worked this season) the models below deserve just as much admiration. Keep scrolling to see the eight models who walked in the most shows this fashion month.

Models who walked in the most shows during Spring/Summer 2023 fashion month: