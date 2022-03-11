Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take on the mini skirt trend with our top picks...

The mini skirt is back, and it looks as if it’s here to stay. Arguably one of the most debated Spring Summer fashion trends to come out of the shows, the mini skirt has resurfaced thanks to the viral Miu Miu mini skirt that has taken over our Instagram feeds.

Miu Miu’s SS22 skirts have attracted immense popularity amongst celebrities and fashion bloggers, and according to online personal styling service Stitch Fix UK, there has been a 196% YoY increase in requests for ‘mini skirts’, all thanks to the Italian luxury fashion house. The micro skirt even has its own fanpage on Instagram.

If you’ve seen the skirt for yourself, you may be wondering how to incorporate the fashion trend into your everyday wardrobe. After months of wearing nothing but joggers, we are more than ready to embrace the mini skirt trend in our own way this Spring, which is why we’ve rounded up our favourite high street styles for you to shop.

If you’re looking for a slightly longer hemline, we’ve included a range of options so you can style the skirt for any occasion. If you’re stuck on what to pair it with, you can’t go wrong with a pair of winter boots and a blazer while we patiently wait for the weather to get warmer. Happy shopping…

Get the look: Miu Miu’s mini skirt