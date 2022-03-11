Take on the mini skirt trend with our top picks...
The mini skirt is back, and it looks as if it’s here to stay. Arguably one of the most debated Spring Summer fashion trends to come out of the shows, the mini skirt has resurfaced thanks to the viral Miu Miu mini skirt that has taken over our Instagram feeds.
Miu Miu’s SS22 skirts have attracted immense popularity amongst celebrities and fashion bloggers, and according to online personal styling service Stitch Fix UK, there has been a 196% YoY increase in requests for ‘mini skirts’, all thanks to the Italian luxury fashion house. The micro skirt even has its own fanpage on Instagram.
If you’ve seen the skirt for yourself, you may be wondering how to incorporate the fashion trend into your everyday wardrobe. After months of wearing nothing but joggers, we are more than ready to embrace the mini skirt trend in our own way this Spring, which is why we’ve rounded up our favourite high street styles for you to shop.
If you’re looking for a slightly longer hemline, we’ve included a range of options so you can style the skirt for any occasion. If you’re stuck on what to pair it with, you can’t go wrong with a pair of winter boots and a blazer while we patiently wait for the weather to get warmer. Happy shopping…
Get the look: Miu Miu’s mini skirt
Cotton Mini Skirt, £55 | Arket
This stylish Arket mini skirt features press folds in the front and back and a single jetted pocket, with belt loops and a clean waistband.
Wrap Mini Skirt, £29.99 | Zara
Zara’s mini skirt features a high-waist design, a flared hem, a crossover fastening and a golden buckled strap at the front.
Ted Baker Ravima Denim Mini Skirt, £95 | Selfridges
We love this denim mini skirt for Spring and beyond. It is made from stretch-organic cotton with a frayed hem and silver-tone hardware.
Archive Stone Cargo Pelmet Mini Skirt, £36 | Urban Outfitters
How cool is this Urban Outfitters skirt? The woven pelmet style has a vintage-inspired design with a low-rise waist, a concealed zip placket and cargo-style pockets to each side.
Fitted Buttoned Mini Skirt, £55 | & Other Stories
This fitted mini skirt is made from a viscose and linen blend, with a four-button closure and a concealed zipper at the side.