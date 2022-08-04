Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Call it the Miuccia Prada-effect.

Earlier this year, the internet heralded the rise of Balletcore, an aesthetic that embraces all the hallmarks of the traditional dancers’ wardrobe. Think tulle skirts, leotards, slick topknots and pale pink everything. Pinterest reported that search volume for the term was up 1566%, and TikTokers jumped on the trend, creating videos featuring the hashtag which garnered over 40 million views.

While it seems like this is a trend that has practically sprung out of nowhere, this is not the first time the fashion industry has borrowed ideas from ballerinas. In fact, Miu Miu famously released a series of ballet flats as a part of its Spring/Summer 2016 collection. The shoes featured a regular ballet pump silhouette updated with the addition of thick, chunky straps and ankle ribbons in mismatched colours. They were the designer It-item of the time, famously worn in the hallways of many a fashion magazine HQ.

Fast-forward to 2022, and once again Miu Miu has jumped on the ballet flat bandwagon, though this time the label has reverted to the traditional. Models walked the Autumn/Winter 2022 runway in variations of white, pale blue and light pink satin ballet slippers, often paired alongside chunky knitted socks.

Much like the ballet slippers you’d find on actual dancers, Miu Miu’s latest iteration features an elastic strap and dainty bow detail. Of course, it’s no surprise to hear that many fashion industry insiders have already invested in the shoe.

As a brand, Miu Miu tends to have a knack for creating buzzy-worthy, wishlist-topping items. Last season, you couldn’t so much as scroll through Instagram without seeing one of the label’s barely-there mini skirts and matching shirt sets. This season we’re willing to bet these ballet flats will become just as in-demand.

