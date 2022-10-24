This celeb-approved bag is set to be the next big thing

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Prada launched its newly created Supernova bag on the A/W22 catwalk (opens in new tab) earlier this year, many fashion insiders instinctively knew it would become an instant classic. The accessory featured a timeless curved shape, sophisticated top handle and glossy leather finish. It was quintessential Prada, down to the classic brand insignia emblazoned front and centre.

Though, while an editor can see a designer bag (opens in new tab) on the runway and ponder its hypothetical success, the true popularity of an item can only really be proven once said item hits the shelves.

The Prada Supernova it was only debuted in recent months, yet despite its relative newness, the bag is already in the closet of several fashion devotees. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley included.

The model and beauty founder has a penchant for always being one of the first people spotted in a newly trending item (opens in new tab) (often plucked straight from the runway) and in the case of the Prada Supernova, Rosie is already championing the accessory.

She was spotted toting the top handle bag in London recently, while celebrating the launch of her new pop-up, and was also spotted carrying the bag on Instagram.

Of course, while Rosie's stamp of approval carries a lot of weight, she is not he only fashion industry insider who has been spotted carrying the bag. Jeanette Madsen, creative director and co-founder Rotate Birger Christensen, has also been seen with the bag, while other influencers including Vanessa Hong and Emmanuelle Koffi, have also sported the chic accessory.

Will this bag be the next big thing? All signs point to yes. Keep scrolling to take a closer looks at the Prada Supernova and shop the bag below.

How fashion insiders are styling the Prada Supernova:

Shop the Prada Supernova:

(opens in new tab) Supernova medium leather handbag, £2,900 | Prada (opens in new tab) As Rosie's bag of choice, this sophisticated style is made from polished brushed black leather and features a modern trapeze silhouette.

(opens in new tab) Medium spazzolato-leather top-handle bag, £2,900 | Prada

(opens in new tab)First debuted on the A/W22 runway, this bag is a modern classic. Comprised of an elegant silhouette with contemporary ombre edges, you'll keep this for years to come.