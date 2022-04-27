The first look pictures of Margot Robbie as Barbie are here – and we’re excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been waiting to catch a glimpse of the one and only Margot Robbie in the titular role of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie – then guess what? The wait is over.

An image of the actress as the plastic fantastic doll has been released, and let’s just say fans are getting pretty excited.

While the Queen was lucky enough to get her own Barbie doll this week, Margot is being transformed into the Mattel icon for Gerwig’s film and, obviously, everyone is talking about it.

Sat smiling in a hot pink convertible with bouncy blonde hair and a blue polka dot headband, Warner Bros shared an image of the A-lister as Barbie and announced that fans can expect to see her gracing the big screen in July 2023.

Keeping the details to a minimum, they tweeted: ‘Barbie. July 21, 2023. Only in theatres.’

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Margot spoke about playing the legendary toy, saying: ‘It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

‘People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be’, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’

Whispers of the Barbie movie first started in 2019, and Margot will be joined by none other than Ryan Gosling – who is set to play her famous boyfriend Ken – with appearances expected from the likes of Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Isa Rae, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.

You’ll also reportedly see not one but three Sex Education stars – Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, and Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, who play former couple Eric and Adam.

Excited? Same.