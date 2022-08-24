Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prepare to see these everywhere.

When it comes to the minimalist model-off-duty aesthetic, there are few who excel in the field as much as Kendall Jenner. As the Kardashian-Jenner sister with the most laid-back style, Kendall is known for her relaxed take on casual wear and penchant for simple, jean-centric outfits. In fact, Jenner’s effortless approach to dressing is even reflected in her footwear choices, as the model is regularly seen in sneakers, flats and sandals. Just yesterday, Kendall stepped out in California sporting a pair of flat, buckle-adorned leather mules. Of course, her relaxed approach to style does not equate to boring looks. No, when it comes to Jenner’s outfits it’s all in the little details.

These mules in particular were from New York-based cult label Khaite (you might remember the brand from its Katie Holmes viral bradigan fame). As a label, Khaite is as coveted as they come, known for its refined ready-to-wear beloved by influencers and It-girls around the globe. Given they now have the Kendall Jenner seal of approval, we can only imagine these mules are set to become as popular as Katie’s bradigan was a few years ago. Featuring a durable leather upper, moulded rubber footbed and gold buckle detailing, they’ll make the perfect wear-with-anything addition to your wardrobe. Will flat leather mules become the shoe trend to watch this autumn? Now that Kendall Jenner is wearing them, we can’t see why not. Keep scrolling to shop Kendall’s exact shoes plus some other similar styles. The Downing buckle-detail mules, £630 | Khaite

If it’s good enough for Kendall… Thanks to this celeb endorsement, we’re willing to bet these shoes will be everywhere over the next few months. View Deal

Gabine Buckled Leather Loafer Mules, £105 | Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith have created their own iteration of the buckled leather mule. These are a great option if you’re looking for a high-street version of Kendall’s pair. View Deal