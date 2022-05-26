Apparently Kendall Jenner is ‘not happy’ about that viral cucumber video

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since the Kardashian-Jenner family hit screens once more with their new reality TV show The Kardashians, the world has been reinvested in their every move. Whether it’s the feel-good feeling about Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker or their frank conversations about fertility and trolls, fans are hooked on the series and enjoying re-entering the world of the famous family.

And by now, you’ve probably seen the video of Kendall Jenner making a salad for herself with some pretty interesting cucumber cutting techniques. Even momager Kris seemed a little concerned and stepped in at one point to ask if she wanted help from the chef.

The clip instantly went viral on social media, with memes and recreations shared endlessly on Instagram and TikTok.

And while the world found it all very amusing, it turns out that Kendall – well – doesn’t. Oh dear.

During an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kendall’s sister Khloé Kardashian revealed that the model is less than impressed with the reaction to her culinary skills.

She said: ‘Oh my god, she’s like, not happy about that. I feel so bad.’

However, Khloé said that even though the whole family was ‘just confused why it was positioned this way’, she’s trying to make her sister feel better about the whole thing.

She added: ‘I’m like, “Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f***ing cucumber. The world is good.”

‘Because … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f***ing cucumber?’

Well, that’s that!