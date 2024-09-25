Katie Holmes just wore a super chic tote bag, and it's only £40
You can have it personalised too
I have a confession to make: I have a long standing style crush on Katie Holmes, which started with that Khaite cashmere cardigan and tank top.
But while I aspire to emulate her looks, I can't say that my bank balance affords me to. She is after all regularly spotted wearing The Row, Chanel and Emilio Pucci.
But now and again, she wears something that is both chic and crucially, affordable.
Like this tote bag, which the actor was just papped carrying in New York City. Not only is it budget-friendly at just £40, it's made right here in the UK too, as it's by Cornish label Land's End.
The bag is perfect for running errands with: it's roomy, has a zip top to keep valuables secure, a largen inside pocket to organise everything, and even an interior pocket for your phone.
And for a canvas tote bag, it's as elegant as they come. Katie owns the cream style with the red straps, but it's available in several other colours. You can also have it personalised like her for an extra £3.50.
The actress is no stranger to mastering transeasonal dressing, opting for a cropped olive quilted jacket by Marfa Stance, layered over what appears to be a white tank top.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The coat is actually reversable (it features a peach hue on the other side) and customisable with a removable collar. Katie chose a fushia shearling collar to give her extra warmth in the New York Autumn weather.
She finished off her look with wide leg jeans and trainers.
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
As a Shopping Editor who prizes sustainability, affordability and performance, I'm obsessed with BAM activewear - 8 top picks
Sustainable activewear that actually performs? Yes, please.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Gisou is best known for its iconic hair oil – but I urge you to try these products as they're just as excellent
The sparkly lip oil? 10/10
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I’m a lazy beauty editor that’s trying to embrace my natural hair texture—here are the 7 best air dry products I’ve tried
Effortlessly chic hair with no effort required
By Mica Ricketts