Katie Holmes just wore a super chic tote bag, and it's only £40

You can have it personalised too

katie holmes in new york wearing a green quilted jacket and a red and cream personalised tote canvas bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in News

I have a confession to make: I have a long standing style crush on Katie Holmes, which started with that Khaite cashmere cardigan and tank top.

But while I aspire to emulate her looks, I can't say that my bank balance affords me to. She is after all regularly spotted wearing The Row, Chanel and Emilio Pucci.

But now and again, she wears something that is both chic and crucially, affordable.

Like this tote bag, which the actor was just papped carrying in New York City. Not only is it budget-friendly at just £40, it's made right here in the UK too, as it's by Cornish label Land's End.

The bag is perfect for running errands with: it's roomy, has a zip top to keep valuables secure, a largen inside pocket to organise everything, and even an interior pocket for your phone.

And for a canvas tote bag, it's as elegant as they come. Katie owns the cream style with the red straps, but it's available in several other colours. You can also have it personalised like her for an extra £3.50.

Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag
Land's End, Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag

The actress is no stranger to mastering transeasonal dressing, opting for a cropped olive quilted jacket by Marfa Stance, layered over what appears to be a white tank top.

The coat is actually reversable (it features a peach hue on the other side) and customisable with a removable collar. Katie chose a fushia shearling collar to give her extra warmth in the New York Autumn weather.

She finished off her look with wide leg jeans and trainers.

Cropped Quilt Jacket - Pale Sage / Soft Peach
Marfa Stance, Cropped Quilt Jacket

Shearling Collar - Fuchsia
Marfa Stance, Shearling Collar

Zw Collection Padded Jacket
Zara, Zw Collection Padded Jacket

Barbour quilted olive jacket with pockets
Barbour, Milby Quilted Jacket

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

