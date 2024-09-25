Katie Holmes just wore a super chic tote bag, and it's only £40

I have a confession to make: I have a long standing style crush on Katie Holmes, which started with that Khaite cashmere cardigan and tank top.

But while I aspire to emulate her looks, I can't say that my bank balance affords me to. She is after all regularly spotted wearing The Row, Chanel and Emilio Pucci.

But now and again, she wears something that is both chic and crucially, affordable.

Like this tote bag, which the actor was just papped carrying in New York City. Not only is it budget-friendly at just £40, it's made right here in the UK too, as it's by Cornish label Land's End.

The bag is perfect for running errands with: it's roomy, has a zip top to keep valuables secure, a largen inside pocket to organise everything, and even an interior pocket for your phone.

And for a canvas tote bag, it's as elegant as they come. Katie owns the cream style with the red straps, but it's available in several other colours. You can also have it personalised like her for an extra £3.50.

Land's End, Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag £40 at Land's End

The actress is no stranger to mastering transeasonal dressing, opting for a cropped olive quilted jacket by Marfa Stance, layered over what appears to be a white tank top.

The coat is actually reversable (it features a peach hue on the other side) and customisable with a removable collar. Katie chose a fushia shearling collar to give her extra warmth in the New York Autumn weather.

She finished off her look with wide leg jeans and trainers.