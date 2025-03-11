Naomi Campbell, Raye and Tyla cheer at the genius of the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2025 collection

Whilst we patiently await Matthieu Blazy's debut collection for Chanel - the ex Bottega designer is rumoured to start next month - the iconic French Maison rounded off Paris Fashion Week with a bang with a breathtaking Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Rather than the elaborate set designs of years past, the runway of the Grand Palais sat alongside a simple black ribbon, and by simple I mean a huge black steal ribbon the length of several buildings.

Celebrities flocked to see the new collection dreamed up by the in-house design team, and their reaction was undeniable. The likes of Naomi Campbell, Tyla, Raye, Elle Fanning and Jessica Alba all screamed and cheered at the finale of the show.

The symbols of the house - the tweed, pearls, bows, flowers, two-tone shoes and felt hats, were all present throughout the collection, but given a fresh twist for the Winter season.

Models looked chic and cosy in oversized and colourful sweater dresses that gave off 1920s vibes when teamed with layers of sautoir pearl necklaces.

Chanel's signature bow, a main theme for the collection, was re-imagined in many ways. Adorning garments, fastening bows, as a cut-out detail on a jumper, and even as a trompe l'oeil pattern on a dress.

Layering was also key, with sheer dresses worn over trousers, lace gowns over white shirts, ethereal capes over tweed suits and pencil skirts over knitted pants. Proof you can look chic and warm this Winter.

But while you couldn't accuse the House of Chanel of being minimal, there were some surprisingly paired-back looks to attract the more modest customers.

Think a double denim look, a white satin fringed coat dress, patent black leather coat and khaki ensemble that nodded to the tweed suit in an understated way.

As ever, the accessories played a key role in the collection, no surprise when we know that bags are bestsellers for the label. They came in all shapes and sizes, from teeny-tiny compact-sized bags to chic laptop bags. A round pearl-shaped clutch is bound to set pulses racing come party season.

Shoe-wise, the aforementioned two-tone shoes were given a modern update in the guise of Victorian-style sock boots with a pearl heel, with other notable styles including heeled trainers and ruffled pumps.

No wonder Naomi et al were fans.