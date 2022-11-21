All the stars were out for the 2022 Governors Awards - here are the best looks

Margot, JLaw, Mindy and more took to the red carpet.

Margot Robbie attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards
(Image credit: Getty)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

While they might not be as well known as The Oscars (opens in new tab), The BAFTAs (opens in new tab) or even The Emmys (opens in new tab), this weekend The Governors Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and garnered a very star-studded guest list.

Created to recognise lifetime achievements in the film industry, this year's honorees included Peter Weir, Diane Warren and Euzhan Palcy. Additionally, the humanitarian award was given to Micheal J. Fox. 

While the awards went to directors, songwriters and producers who predominantly work behind the camera, there were plenty of familiar faces in attendance including Margot Robbie (opens in new tab), Jennifer Lawrence (opens in new tab), Florence Pugh (opens in new tab) and more. The Governors Awards is not a traditional ceremony with several nominees, though that did not stop the celebrities from turning up and bringing their A-game, sartorially speaking. 

Margot Robbie stepped out in a sleek green look by Bottega Veneta. Viola Davis wowed in a custom-made number by Christopher John Rogers. Gabriella Union-Wade sported a transparent, lace gown by Prada and Olivia Wilde (opens in new tab) opted for British label Erdem. Jennifer Lawrence and Florence Pugh went for dresses by Christan Dior and Victoria Beckham, respectively. 

Awards season is still a few months away, but if this is an indication of what's to come, it definitely seems like stars are stepping up their red-carpet repertoires.  We can't wait to see what's next. 

Keep scrolling for a peek at the best looks from The 2022 Governors Awards. 

The best red carpet looks from The 2022 Governors Awards:

1/15
Margot Robbie
(Image credit: Getty)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wears Bottega Veneta at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

2/15
Jennifer Lawrence
(Image credit: Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

3/15
Florence Pugh
(Image credit: Getty)

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wears Victoria Beckham at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

4/15
Taylor Russell
(Image credit: Getty)

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell wears Schiaparelli at the  Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

5/15
Gabrielle Union-Wade
(Image credit: Getty)

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union wears Prada at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards. 

6/15
Olivia Wilde
(Image credit: Getty)

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde wears  Erdem at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards. 

7/15
Viola Davis
(Image credit: Getty)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis wears custom Christopher John Rogers at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

8/15
Michelle Yoeh
(Image credit: Getty)

Michelle Yoeh

Michelle Yoeh wears Bottega Veneta at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards. 

9/15
Emma Corrin
(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin wears Miu Miu at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

10/15
Carey Mulligan
(Image credit: Getty)

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan wears Valentino at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards. 

11/15
Mindy Kaling
(Image credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling wears Versace at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

12/15
Cate Blanchett
(Image credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett wears Alexander McQueen at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

13/15
Danai Gurira
(Image credit: Getty )

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira wears Max Mara at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

14/15
Jessica Chastain
(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain wears Zuhair Murad  at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

15/15
Angela Bassett
(Image credit: Getty)

Angela Bassett

Angela Basset wears Giambattista Valli at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest