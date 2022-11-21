All the stars were out for the 2022 Governors Awards - here are the best looks

While they might not be as well known as The Oscars (opens in new tab), The BAFTAs (opens in new tab) or even The Emmys (opens in new tab), this weekend The Governors Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and garnered a very star-studded guest list.

Created to recognise lifetime achievements in the film industry, this year's honorees included Peter Weir, Diane Warren and Euzhan Palcy. Additionally, the humanitarian award was given to Micheal J. Fox.

While the awards went to directors, songwriters and producers who predominantly work behind the camera, there were plenty of familiar faces in attendance including Margot Robbie (opens in new tab), Jennifer Lawrence (opens in new tab), Florence Pugh (opens in new tab) and more. The Governors Awards is not a traditional ceremony with several nominees, though that did not stop the celebrities from turning up and bringing their A-game, sartorially speaking.

Margot Robbie stepped out in a sleek green look by Bottega Veneta. Viola Davis wowed in a custom-made number by Christopher John Rogers. Gabriella Union-Wade sported a transparent, lace gown by Prada and Olivia Wilde (opens in new tab) opted for British label Erdem. Jennifer Lawrence and Florence Pugh went for dresses by Christan Dior and Victoria Beckham, respectively.

Awards season is still a few months away, but if this is an indication of what's to come, it definitely seems like stars are stepping up their red-carpet repertoires. We can't wait to see what's next.

Keep scrolling for a peek at the best looks from The 2022 Governors Awards.

The best red carpet looks from The 2022 Governors Awards: