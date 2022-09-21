Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Given her status as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses and her partnerships with the likes of Chanel, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Margot Robbie has a strictly designer wardrobe. However, the down-to-earth celeb has just proven she is not immune to the allure of a chic high-street staple, as Robbie was just spotted donning a 3-piece suit from none other than Spanish retailer, Mango.

While attending press events in New York for her new film, Amsterdam, Robbie opted for an oversize charcoal blazer, complete with matching waistcoat and straight-leg tailored trousers. Despite the fact we’re aware this look has come straight from Mango’s new Selections range, the items look so elevated you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a bespoke Saville Row-worthy creation.

This was Mango’s intention when creating its Selections range. The collection is a premium offering, proving the kind of timeless staples that will never go out of style.

The Barbie movie actress paired her high-street suit alongside designer accessories, opting for pointed-toe pumps by Prada. Chic! Surprisingly, all three Mango items in Robbie’s outfit as still in stock, so we’ve shopped the exact pieces out for you below. You’re welcome!

