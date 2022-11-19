It seems there was something to worry about darling, as singer Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up.

In a new report by Page Six, the outlet confirmed the pair have broken up after almost two years. They were first spotted holding hands and attending a wedding together last January and faced intense scrutiny over the course of filming and promoting Don’t Worry Darling, a film directed by Wilde and starring Styles alongside Marvel star Florence Pugh - who was believed to have a tense relationship with Wilde.

Although no reason was given by Page Six for the breakup, People reported yesterday that their different priorities may have played a role as a source claimed they were “taking a break.” While the source said they were “still very close friends,” they continued, “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.. It’s a very amicable decision.”

Wilde shares two children with her ex-fiancee and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis and Wilde were engaged in 2013 and split in 2020, and continue to co-parent their children. The Booksmart director spoke out against claims she had cheated on Sudeikis with Styles, saying to Vanity Fair, “The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Neither Styles or Wilde have spoken publicly about their reported breakup.

Yesterday, Styles shared pictures on Instagram from his current tour ‘Love on Tour’ and his show in Los Angeles, which showed the singer clapping onstage dressed in a sparkling heart-patterned shirt. The singer also recently announced the dates for an upcoming Asian leg of his tour in 2023.