oscars red carpet 2020

Oscars 2020: See all the incredible red carpet pictures

Take a look at the all the red carpet photos from this year’s star-studded Academy Awards 2019

All eyes are on the Oscars 2020 red carpet to see the arrival of Hollywood’s finest in their agenda-setting attire.

Taking place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the 92nd annual Academy Awards arrivals kicked off in fitting style, with all eyes on everyone from Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt.

This year was an interesting red carpet, with stars such as Saoirse Ronan and Kaitlyn Dever championing sustainable fashion with their designs. In other news, here are the main trends from the red carpet

Oscars red carpet 2020 trends: green

Jewel hues were everywhere on the Oscars red carpet, from Greta Gerwig’s moss green Dior Haute Couture gown, to Olivia Coleman velvet dress and Florence Pugh’s emerald tiered creation.

Oscars red carpet 2020 trends: blush pink

Last year, hot pink dominated the red carpet, but this year was an all-round more subdued affair. Sandra Oh wore a mesmerising sequin Elie Saab dress in a pale pink, while Laura Dern’s Armani Prive dress featured a skirt in the palest of pinks. Finally, Brie Larson was the epitome of Old Hollywood chic in a blush pink sequin dress.

Oscars red carpet 2020 trends: metallics

It wouldn’t be the Academy Awards without a bit of glitter, and actors Janelle Monae, Maya Rudolph, Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson shone on the red carpet in all the metallic shades, from silver to burn orange and gold.

Oscars red carpet 2020 trends: white

Some might say it’s playing it safe, but if done well, white can look very chic indeed. Case in point: Renee Zellweger, with her understated minimal dress. On the other end of the scale, Cynthia Erico’s Valentino was all kinds of dramatic.

Oscars red carpet 2020 trends: black

Sure, black on the red carpet is not groundbreaking, but if something works, stick with it. Charlize Theron made a late (but chic) entrance in a black Dior gown, while Geena Davis looks amazing in a dress with pockets, something we don’t often see on the red carpet. We also loved Penelope Cruz’s Chanel gown, which featured a delicate pearl belly chean.

Scroll down to see more of the best Oscars 2020 red carpet looks….

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 26

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 26

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 26

Renee Zellweger

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 26

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 26

Brie Larson in Celine

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 26

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 26

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 26

Brad Pitt in Armani Prive

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 26

Kristen Wiig

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 26

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 26

Timothée Chalamet

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 26

Leo Dicaprio

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 26

Charlize Theron

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 26

Natalie Portman in Dior

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 26

Florence Pugh

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 26

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 26

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 26

Olivia Coleman

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 26

Greta Gerwig wearing Dior Haute Couture

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 26

Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 26

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

oscars red carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 26

Beanie Feldstein in Miu Miu

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 26

Mindy Kaling

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 26

Laura Dern in Giorgio Armani

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 26

Regina King in Versace

Oscars Red Carpet 2020 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 26

America Ferrera

