The gowns! The glamour!

Over the last few weeks, we have been inundated with celebrity style. From the Venice Film Festival to New York Fashion Week, day after day this September there have been a number of glamourous gowns and statement-making outfits to discover. And today is no different, as the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet is currently taking place in Los Angeles.

The Emmy Awards recognise outstanding television performances and this year, you can guarantee the red carpet will be filled with A-list names. The roll call of nominees alone reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, with the likes of Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Elle Fanning all in the running to take home a prize.

Last year’s winners included Olivia Colman for her role in The Crown, as well as Kate Winslet for her role in Mare Of Easttown. While some might expect a television awards show to be somewhat less star-studded than its movie award counterparts, the aforementioned names alone should be enough to dispel that rumour.

Indeed, this red carpet is expected to include the best of the best. The ever-so-fashionable cast of Euphoria will be arriving imminently, as will the actors from The White Lotus.

In terms of trends, so far we have noticed that celebrities are opting for dresses and gowns that feature elaborate trains. Just see Kerry Washington and Elle Fanning’s looks as examples. Additionally, the prominence of the Barbiecore trend shows no sign of slowing down, as bright pink outfits seem to be all over the red carpet.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the best looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. And don’t forget to check back later, as we will be updating this article as more guests continue to arrive.

The best looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: