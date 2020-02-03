The BAFTAs 2020: See all the red carpet pictures

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

Who wore what on the BAFTAs 2019 red carpet....

Awards season is officially underway with London playing host to the EE British Academy Film Awards this evening. Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet, which interestingly had a sustainable dress code this season.

Guest were encouraged to either wear an outfit by a sustainable designer, wear vintage or re-wear something they already owned, which Kate Middleton proudly did, receiving many compliments – even Prince William had something to say about it.

After two years being hosted by Joanna Lumley, the BAFTAs this year were in the hands of Graham Norton. Celebrities walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, with A-List nominees and presenters including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron standing out in colourful gowns, in varying shades of pink and purple.

Latest Stories

On the other side of the spectrum, stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Emilia Clarke and Greta Thunberg proved that a little black dress is always, always a good idea. Zoe Kravitz mesmerised in a gold gown by Saint Laurent, of which she is the face, and Vanessa Kirby also made the case for sequins.

See all our favourite moments from the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet below

From Charlize Theron to Scarlett Johansson, see all the action from the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet…

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 13

Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli Couture

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 13

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 13

Greta Gerwig in Gucci

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 13

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 13

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 13

Rebel Wilson in Prabal Gurung

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 13

Charlize Theron in Dior

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 13

Renee Zellweger in Prada

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 13

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 13

Florence Pugh in Dries Van Noten

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 13

Scarlett Johansson in Versace

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 13

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 13

Naomie Harris in Michael Kors

Reading now

Popular entertainment stories

Popular fashion stories