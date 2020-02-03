Who wore what on the BAFTAs 2019 red carpet....

Awards season is officially underway with London playing host to the EE British Academy Film Awards this evening. Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet, which interestingly had a sustainable dress code this season.

Guest were encouraged to either wear an outfit by a sustainable designer, wear vintage or re-wear something they already owned, which Kate Middleton proudly did, receiving many compliments – even Prince William had something to say about it.

After two years being hosted by Joanna Lumley, the BAFTAs this year were in the hands of Graham Norton. Celebrities walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, with A-List nominees and presenters including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron standing out in colourful gowns, in varying shades of pink and purple.

On the other side of the spectrum, stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Emilia Clarke and Greta Thunberg proved that a little black dress is always, always a good idea. Zoe Kravitz mesmerised in a gold gown by Saint Laurent, of which she is the face, and Vanessa Kirby also made the case for sequins.

See all our favourite moments from the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet below

From Charlize Theron to Scarlett Johansson, see all the action from the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet…