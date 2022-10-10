Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

An unsung wardrobe hero.

Autumn is well and truly here, and so with it comes a renewed focus for our wardrobes. Summer dresses and open-toe sandals take a back seat, only to be swiftly replaced with more weather-appropriate items like trench coats and ankle boots.

With the temperatures dropping, it is to be expected that we’ll start to rely more heavily on layers and luckily celebrities are providing plenty of inspiration for transeasonal layering essentials.

While you might be hesitant to pull that cashmere knit out of your closet just yet, Jennifer Lawrence has an autumnally-appropriate option for the in-between weather we’re currently experiencing. The star was spotted in London over the weekend, sporting a button-down waistcoat.

Although waistcoats were traditionally seen as an element of a three-piece suit, Lawrence dressed down the item, wearing it alongside a white t-shirt, wide-leg trousers and sandals.

Evidently, JLaw is not alone in her choice to wear the tailored item as just a few weeks back Margot Robbie was also spotted in a grey iteration. Robbie wore a Mango waistcoat on the streets of New York, paired alongside a suit by the same high-street brand.

Not only does the layer add a little extra warmth, but it is also now celebrity-approved. Keep scrolling to shop waistcoats below.

Shop the trend approved by Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie: