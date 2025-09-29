Milan Fashion Week Ends with Giorgio Armani’s Emotional Final Show
The legendary Italian designer passed away earlier this month
The Giorgio Armani show is always a highlight of Milan Fashion Week, traditionally taking the bi-annual event's prestigious closing slot—but last night's was memorable for an entirely different reason. Spring/Summer 2026 was the final collection that Mr Armani personally worked on before sadly passing away earlier this month aged 91, and acted both as a celebration of his brand's 50th anniversary, and an unofficial memorial for the legendary designer himself.
In attendance for the historic event were Hollywood stars, models and industry luminaries spanning all the different eras of Armani's glittering career—including Lauren Hutton, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Spike Lee and Richard Gere, whom Mr Armani so famously dressed for the cult Eighties film American Gigolo.
Adding to the emotionally-charged atmosphere were the flickering paper lanterns that peppered the courtyard, Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi on the piano, guests dressed in black tie (some with t-shirts depicting Armani's face beneath), as well as the fact that the show-space was in the Pinacoteca di Brera, a museum in the heart of the neighbourhood where the designer had always lived and worked.
As for the collection itself, entitled "Pantelleria, Milan", it was a love letter to the two places closest to Mr Armani's heart, and beautifully combined inspirations from each. Think soft, fluid tailoring and effortless two-pieces alongside ethereal evening gowns, and a colour palette dominated by greens and blues plucked straight from Pantelleria's sea.
The show notes explained: "Each piece evokes profound feelings and indelible memories of a beauty that transforms the wardrobe into an experience of pure emotion with only the merest gesture. The timeless character of Armani's touch lies in this paradox: a powerful stylistic statement, expressed through weightless clothes, an airy elegance that remains unforgettable."
And, for the closing look: a glittering, long-sleeved, inky-blue gown embroidered with a subtle image of the late designer's face—and modelled by one of his favourite models, Agnese Zogla, to boot. As a heartfelt standing ovation ensued, it was an emotional reminder of Mr Armani's indelible impact on the world around him—and long may his legacy ensue.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.