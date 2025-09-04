Giorgio Armani Passes Away at Age 91, With Moving Tribute From Those at the Brand

It’s an incredibly sad day for the fashion community, and for admirers of both the brand and its founder, as news breaks of the passing of Giorgio Armani.

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," reads the official statement from the House, confirming the designer’s death at the age of 91.

"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects," the statement continues. As the founder of one of the most iconic Italian fashion Houses, Armani’s influence on the industry will be felt for generations to come.

Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 25 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The tribute also reflects on the spirit that defined his career: "Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values."

Roberta Armani and uncle Giorgio Armani Venice Film Festival 1999 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

His employees have also shared a moving message about the man behind the labels we have all come to know and love. “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

The funeral chamber will be open to the public from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s wishes, the funeral itself will be held privately.