Aitana Serves Red-Hot Attitude for Fendi's new Summer 2025 Campaign

We have an exclusive first look at the video

Fendi Spring Summer 25 collection Aitana singer campaign
Nothing ushers in the spirit of summer quite like the perfect song. It’s the track you blast with the windows down, the one playing in the background of your friend’s barbecue, and the soundtrack to your sunny morning run. This season, the honour goes to Spanish artist Aitana’s latest single “Segundo Intento”—which has officially become the song of summer 2025. Why? Because Fendi said so. And I for one trust Fendi more than the Top 40.

The Italian fashion tapped the track as the backdrop for its just-dropped Summer 2025 collection—and safe to say, it’s one of the most intricate, elevated and joyfully eye-catching offerings from any luxury brand this season. As Fendi marks its 100th birthday, it’s delved deep into the archives, pulling colour palettes and motifs from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring/Summer 1978 collection to create what the brand describes as “red-hot attitude.”

Aitana for Fendi Summer - YouTube Aitana for Fendi Summer - YouTube
Iconic bags—including the Baguette, the Sunshine Shopper and the Peekaboo Soft—have been reimagined in vivid red or blue bandana prints and exquisitely hand-beaded to form 3D coral-inspired designs. The ready-to-wear line follows suit, with breezy silhouettes featuring the same sun-drenched patterns, while key accessories—most notably, a particularly chic sun hat—act as canvas for the beloved FF monogram.

In the campaign video (where you’ll hear the now-stuck-in-your-head-for-the-next-three-hours tune—sorry!), Aitana glides through a perfectly polished villa, nonchalantly picking up all the core pieces from the collection. A word of warning: you’ll probably want everything. My metaphorical wish list has never been longer. Scroll on to see the full drop.

Shop the Fendi summer 25 collection

Peekaboo Minisea Garden Coral Red and Camellia Embroidered Bag
Fendi
Peekaboo Minisea Garden Coral Red and Camellia Embroidered Bag

Elevated, elegant and immediately eye-catching, this new Fendi Peekaboo is for real bag lovers. A 3D coral motif is embroidered entirely by hand and set against a white beaded backdrop, making it an incredibly special find.

Hatbeige Viscose Fibre Hat
Fendi
Hatbeige Viscose Fibre Hat

A chic sun hat will last in your summer wardrobe for a lifetime, pairing with everything from a simple jeans and T-shirt look to a striking hued slip.

Fendi, Bikini Top black Lycra Bikini Top With Coral Print
Fendi
Bikini Top black Lycra Bikini Top With Coral Print

A new bikini can be classed somewhat as a necessity each summer—the elastic starts to fail after all, is what I tell myself. This Fendi style perfectly slips in to the nautical theme with a navy shade and vibrant coral print. Plus, spy the gold-tone shell—gorgeous.

Baguettecanvas Bag With Coral Bandana Embroidery
Fendi
Baguette Canvas Bag With Coral Bandana Embroidery

Unsurprisingly, the Fendi Baguette is one of the key highlights of the summer 25 collection. Here, it takes on the red bandana print but you'll also find it in blue printed denim—equally as eye-catching.

Dresssilk Dress With Coral Bandana Print
Fendi
Dress silk Dress With Coral Bandana Print

A throw-on-and-go dress is the answer to easy summer dressing. Style this silk bandana printed option with everything from chic slides to flip flops and even a strappy heeled sandal for a more formal fit.

Crab Charmraffia and Jacquard Charm
Fendi
Crab Charmraffia and Jacquard Charm

Few fashion accessories are as adorable as this Fendi crab charm with raffia claws and an iconic monogrammed shell.

Fendi Sunshinered and Camelia Canvas Slides
Fendi
Fendi Sunshine Red And Camelia Canvas Slides

The Fendi slides are one of the most instantly recognisable luxury summer shoes. This season, they've taken on the red bandana print for a more eye-catching style.

Mamma Baguette Mediumblue and Red Coral Bandana Embroidered Bag
Fendi
Mamma Baguette Medium Blue And Red Coral Bandana Embroidered Bag

This slouchy Mamma Baguette bag is quite the investment piece. Embroidered entirely by hand with micro beads to create a coral bandana motif, it's a real collectors item.

Jacketblue Ff Chambray Jacket
Fendi
Jacket Blue FF Chambray Jacket

This blue FF chambray denim jacket is sure to go down a treat with logo lovers. Few items are considered a core summer staple as much as a denim jacket, after all.

