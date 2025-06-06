Aitana Serves Red-Hot Attitude for Fendi's new Summer 2025 Campaign

Nothing ushers in the spirit of summer quite like the perfect song. It’s the track you blast with the windows down, the one playing in the background of your friend’s barbecue, and the soundtrack to your sunny morning run. This season, the honour goes to Spanish artist Aitana’s latest single “Segundo Intento”—which has officially become the song of summer 2025. Why? Because Fendi said so. And I for one trust Fendi more than the Top 40.

The Italian fashion tapped the track as the backdrop for its just-dropped Summer 2025 collection—and safe to say, it’s one of the most intricate, elevated and joyfully eye-catching offerings from any luxury brand this season. As Fendi marks its 100th birthday, it’s delved deep into the archives, pulling colour palettes and motifs from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring/Summer 1978 collection to create what the brand describes as “red-hot attitude.”

Aitana for Fendi Summer - YouTube Watch On

Iconic bags—including the Baguette, the Sunshine Shopper and the Peekaboo Soft—have been reimagined in vivid red or blue bandana prints and exquisitely hand-beaded to form 3D coral-inspired designs. The ready-to-wear line follows suit, with breezy silhouettes featuring the same sun-drenched patterns, while key accessories—most notably, a particularly chic sun hat—act as canvas for the beloved FF monogram.

In the campaign video (where you’ll hear the now-stuck-in-your-head-for-the-next-three-hours tune—sorry!), Aitana glides through a perfectly polished villa, nonchalantly picking up all the core pieces from the collection. A word of warning: you’ll probably want everything. My metaphorical wish list has never been longer. Scroll on to see the full drop.

Shop the Fendi summer 25 collection