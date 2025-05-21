There's a New Gucci Bag to Know About, and It's Full of Nostalgia
Introducing: the Gucci Giglio
Fashion pop quiz: name five iconic luxury handbags. Done? Chances are your list included an Hermès Birkin, a Louis Vuitton Speedy (or maybe a Neverfull), the Dior Saddle, a Fendi Baguette, a Chanel Classic Flap, and maybe a version of a Prada Nylon. All instantly recognisable, all era-defining. But there's a new name to add to that rapidly growing list, as Gucci has just released a brand new bag: the Gucci Giglio.
Unveiled as part of the House’s Resort 2026 collection, the Giglio brings a hefty feeling of nostalgia with its oversized GG monogram canvas, bold silhouette and classic green and red stripe. It’s exactly the kind of throwback-meets-modern piece that vintage fans and logo lovers are sure to be equally be tempted by. But beyond the fashion appeal, the name holds deeper meaning. “Giglio” translates to lily—the emblem of Florence and a poetic nod to Gucci’s Italian roots.
The good news is, you don't have to wait until next year to buy the new Gucci Giglio as it's already available exclusively on the Gucci website now. The only question left to ask is do you pick blue or classic beige?
Shop the Gucci Giglio
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
I’ve Been Wearing an ŌURA Ring for a Year – and It's Been a Total Gamechanger for My Health and Fitness
Wearable tech has never looked (or felt) so good.
-
There is far more to this innovative SPF serum than sun protection—it hydrates, primes and illuminates
It's replaced multiple steps in my routine
-
Time To Book A Hair Appointment—London's Coolest Hair Salon Has Named These 3 Colours The Shades Of The Season
Did somebody say 'tanned leather blonde'?!
-
Why Your Next Bag Will Probably be Shaped Like a Pizza, or Maybe a Bottle of Bleach
Novelty bags are booming right now, and we asked a psychologist why
-
Gucci Cruise 2026: An Archival Exploration of Decades Gone By
A love letter to the brand's beginnings
-
There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied
All eyes on Almaty
-
Patrick McDowell is the Designer to Add to Your Fashion Dictionary
All eyes are on the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award
-
The One: Ferragamo’s Soft Bag Revives an Archival Classic
A classic go-to bag
-
The Low-Down: All the Fashion Industry News you Need to Know, Now
Stay up to date on the biggest news and industry moves
-
Poppy Delevingne x Nobody's Child just landed in time for festival season
You don't want to miss this
-
Ysé is the new cool girl-approved French label to have on your radar
And it's coming to the UK