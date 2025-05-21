There's a New Gucci Bag to Know About, and It's Full of Nostalgia

Introducing: the Gucci Giglio

Fashion pop quiz: name five iconic luxury handbags. Done? Chances are your list included an Hermès Birkin, a Louis Vuitton Speedy (or maybe a Neverfull), the Dior Saddle, a Fendi Baguette, a Chanel Classic Flap, and maybe a version of a Prada Nylon. All instantly recognisable, all era-defining. But there's a new name to add to that rapidly growing list, as Gucci has just released a brand new bag: the Gucci Giglio.

Unveiled as part of the House’s Resort 2026 collection, the Giglio brings a hefty feeling of nostalgia with its oversized GG monogram canvas, bold silhouette and classic green and red stripe. It’s exactly the kind of throwback-meets-modern piece that vintage fans and logo lovers are sure to be equally be tempted by. But beyond the fashion appeal, the name holds deeper meaning. “Giglio” translates to lily—the emblem of Florence and a poetic nod to Gucci’s Italian roots.

The good news is, you don't have to wait until next year to buy the new Gucci Giglio as it's already available exclusively on the Gucci website now. The only question left to ask is do you pick blue or classic beige?

Shop the Gucci Giglio

